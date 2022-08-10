ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Golf Digest

Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf boss claims there is a misunderstanding over players' contracts

The battle for the future of professional golf finally made its way to the court room this week where attorneys for the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Invitational Series argued whether or not three rebels should be able to play the FedEx Cup Playoffs. We now know the result....
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark

Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
MEMPHIS, TN
Golf.com

Why more golfers should subscribe to Rory McIlroy’s latest gear change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not every meaningful equipment change on the PGA Tour needs to be a big to-do. Sometimes the less noticeable changes make a world of difference. Standing next to Rory McIlroy‘s caddie, Harry Diamond, on Wednesday afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, I inquired if his boss had made any meaningful equipment tweaks since his last start at the Open Championship.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Rookie Cameron Young "inclined" to stay put and snub LIV Golf

PGA Tour pro Cameron Young was last night reported to be heading over to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. A report by The Times of London claimed the rookie was following in the reported footsteps of Cameron Smith to the controversial series. Smith, 28, offered a "no comment" when asked...
GOLF

