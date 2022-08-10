Read full article on original website
Cameron Smith didn't look happy at all about what Scottie Scheffler did to him during their first round
According to reports, Cameron Smith is heading to LIV Golf on a $100 million deal, a deal that he didn’t want to talk about at all during his press conference earlier this week before the first event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs. With the British Open champ...
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup
Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith share awkward moment on green during 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
The Rules of Golf are extensive and can be pretty confusing at times. On top of the rules, there’s golf etiquette, which can also be weird, but is common sense for the most part. Especially among professionals. For instance, when your playing partner or opponent is reading a putt...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss claims there is a misunderstanding over players' contracts
The battle for the future of professional golf finally made its way to the court room this week where attorneys for the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Invitational Series argued whether or not three rebels should be able to play the FedEx Cup Playoffs. We now know the result....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark
Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
Golf.com
‘It’s arguably the meanest thing you’ve ever said’: Harris English breaks down his divisive tweet from 2018
As far as controversial tweets go, Harris English — a longtime PGA Tour pro who currently commands a following of more than 56,000 Twitter users — probably thought that what he posted while watching the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on the afternoon of May 29, 2018, was fairly innocuous:
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
NBC Sports
PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Golf.com
Why more golfers should subscribe to Rory McIlroy’s latest gear change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not every meaningful equipment change on the PGA Tour needs to be a big to-do. Sometimes the less noticeable changes make a world of difference. Standing next to Rory McIlroy‘s caddie, Harry Diamond, on Wednesday afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, I inquired if his boss had made any meaningful equipment tweaks since his last start at the Open Championship.
golfmagic.com
Report: Rookie Cameron Young "inclined" to stay put and snub LIV Golf
PGA Tour pro Cameron Young was last night reported to be heading over to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. A report by The Times of London claimed the rookie was following in the reported footsteps of Cameron Smith to the controversial series. Smith, 28, offered a "no comment" when asked...
Golf.com
‘They don’t care’: Jon Rahm on the instruction method that almost wrecked his swing
Jon Rahm is one of the best ball strikers on tour today. Indeed, the Spaniard may be tracking to be one of the best of his generation. And he’s doing it all with a golf swing that is entirely unique. Rahm has worked with GOLF Top 100 Teacher Dave...
