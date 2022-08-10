After unexpectedly having to cancel Pittsburgh Pride 2020 because of the pandemic, the Delta Foundation said it would shut down operations as a nonprofit organization. Two years later, the foundation has yet to file dissolution documents with the state, is behind on its federal tax returns and hasn’t repaid thousands of dollars owed to artists and other enterprises who planned to participate in the canceled Pride 2020. This comes after years of financial controversy and criticism from within the LGBTQ+ community in Pittsburgh.

