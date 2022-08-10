ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies

A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland land bank buys first properties in New Kensington, Arnold

The Westmoreland County Land Bank bought its first properties in New Kensington and Arnold since the cities and their school district joined the blight-fighting program. Six residential properties in New Kensington and one in Arnold were among a dozen tax-delinquent properties the land bank bought at a judicial sale on Monday.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Lottery’s Cash 5 has largest jackpot in game’s history

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash 5 jackpot has now grown to $2.5 million for Thursday night’s drawing, making it the largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to a press release from the Lottery. The jackpot has been increasing since it was won...
nextpittsburgh.com

Delta Foundation falls behind on tax returns and still owes vendors two years after pledging to dissolve

After unexpectedly having to cancel Pittsburgh Pride 2020 because of the pandemic, the Delta Foundation said it would shut down operations as a nonprofit organization. Two years later, the foundation has yet to file dissolution documents with the state, is behind on its federal tax returns and hasn’t repaid thousands of dollars owed to artists and other enterprises who planned to participate in the canceled Pride 2020. This comes after years of financial controversy and criticism from within the LGBTQ+ community in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh City Council Clerk Brenda Pree leaving city council

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, City Council President Theresa Kail Smith announced that City Clerk Brenda Pree would be leaving the city council. Pree accepted a position to serve as city clerk for Palm Springs, California. "We wish Brenda heartfelt congratulations and the best of luck in Palm Springs, Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system

Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By how much? And when? A lawsuit pitting property owners and their advocates against the county and school districts appears to be winding down, bringing a change in how taxes are calculated after assessment appeals. For taxpayers […] The post A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
getnews.info

Tashanna Hall’s Affordable Childcare Service – Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ Offers Quality Care In Pittsburgh Hilltop Area

Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ is affordable childcare that offers early childhood education in the Pittsburgh Hilltop Area founded by Tashanna Hall. They are the 1st and only organization that gives Early Childhood Education in the Pittsburgh Hilltop Area. Tashanna Hall’s Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ provides quality and affordable...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates owner Bob Nutting to buy Wigle Whiskey, Threadbare Cider & Mead

Pittsburgh-based craft distillery Wigle Whiskey announced Thursday that it will be selling its operation to Pittsburgh Pirates owner and multi-millionaire Bob Nutting. Wigle operates a distillery in the Strip District that produces whiskey, gin and other spirits. The company also runs a facility in Spring Garden that produces hard cider and mead for its Threadbare brand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

City of Asylum/Pittsburgh co-founder injured in Salman Rushdie attack

Supporters are wishing a speedy recovery for Henry Reese, co-founder of the City of Asylum/Pittsburgh, who was injured Friday along with noted writer Salman Rushdie in an attack at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. According to New York state police, Reese, 73, was moderating a planned lecture by...
PITTSBURGH, PA

