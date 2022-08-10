Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh business owners share how a busy weekend in the city is impacting them financially
PITTSBURGH — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think they’ll have a winning season,” said Mike Huber of Canton, Ohio. “I don’t usually come to preseason, but I couldn’t miss (Kenny) Pickett’s debut,” said Harry Wilson of Cranberry.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 18, 2022
Thomas Foster sold property at 1068 Black Forest Drive to Joshua and Rachel Clay for $187,000. Clarence Gillcrese sold property at 2039 Hampstead Drive to Michele Boyd for $192,000. Michael Connors sold property at 2200 William Penn Highway to Vusala Snyder for $265,000. Forest Hills. Barbara Bridge sold property at...
Officials announce $11.3 million plan for Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Safer streets, better transit and more accessibility — that’s the end goal for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, which will provide $11.3 million in federal funding for Pittsburgh’s Hill District. “It’s been the goal of city leaders for some time...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies
A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland land bank buys first properties in New Kensington, Arnold
The Westmoreland County Land Bank bought its first properties in New Kensington and Arnold since the cities and their school district joined the blight-fighting program. Six residential properties in New Kensington and one in Arnold were among a dozen tax-delinquent properties the land bank bought at a judicial sale on Monday.
wtae.com
Former employee, 87, sues Allegheny Health Network, alleging discrimination
TARENTUM, Pa. — An 87-year-old former employee of Allegheny Valley Hospital said the hospital’s parent company forced her into retirement because of her age, race and religion. Ethel Hayden of Tarentum has filed a lawsuit against Allegheny Health Network. She worked for 42 years at the hospital. She...
abc27.com
Pa. Lottery’s Cash 5 has largest jackpot in game’s history
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash 5 jackpot has now grown to $2.5 million for Thursday night’s drawing, making it the largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to a press release from the Lottery. The jackpot has been increasing since it was won...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
nextpittsburgh.com
Delta Foundation falls behind on tax returns and still owes vendors two years after pledging to dissolve
After unexpectedly having to cancel Pittsburgh Pride 2020 because of the pandemic, the Delta Foundation said it would shut down operations as a nonprofit organization. Two years later, the foundation has yet to file dissolution documents with the state, is behind on its federal tax returns and hasn’t repaid thousands of dollars owed to artists and other enterprises who planned to participate in the canceled Pride 2020. This comes after years of financial controversy and criticism from within the LGBTQ+ community in Pittsburgh.
CBS News
Pittsburgh City Council Clerk Brenda Pree leaving city council
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, City Council President Theresa Kail Smith announced that City Clerk Brenda Pree would be leaving the city council. Pree accepted a position to serve as city clerk for Palm Springs, California. "We wish Brenda heartfelt congratulations and the best of luck in Palm Springs, Pittsburgh's...
A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system
Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By how much? And when? A lawsuit pitting property owners and their advocates against the county and school districts appears to be winding down, bringing a change in how taxes are calculated after assessment appeals. For taxpayers […] The post A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
getnews.info
Tashanna Hall’s Affordable Childcare Service – Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ Offers Quality Care In Pittsburgh Hilltop Area
Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ is affordable childcare that offers early childhood education in the Pittsburgh Hilltop Area founded by Tashanna Hall. They are the 1st and only organization that gives Early Childhood Education in the Pittsburgh Hilltop Area. Tashanna Hall’s Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ provides quality and affordable...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pirates owner Bob Nutting to buy Wigle Whiskey, Threadbare Cider & Mead
Pittsburgh-based craft distillery Wigle Whiskey announced Thursday that it will be selling its operation to Pittsburgh Pirates owner and multi-millionaire Bob Nutting. Wigle operates a distillery in the Strip District that produces whiskey, gin and other spirits. The company also runs a facility in Spring Garden that produces hard cider and mead for its Threadbare brand.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Imagine Backing This Up? Watch As 150-Foot Long Beam Moves Through Regent Square
The first two of the last seven beams for the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge arrived this morning in a dramatic back-up truck delivery on South Braddock Avenue through Regent Square, which drew scores of people along the route to cheer on the construction workers. The first massive superload...
Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend in city’s downtown area
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said following last week’s violence that left two people dead, and more than a dozen injured, today the city saw a record in homicides, with 44 murders thus far this year. During Thursday’s police briefing, officials asked for the public’s help and said they...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
City of Asylum/Pittsburgh co-founder injured in Salman Rushdie attack
Supporters are wishing a speedy recovery for Henry Reese, co-founder of the City of Asylum/Pittsburgh, who was injured Friday along with noted writer Salman Rushdie in an attack at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. According to New York state police, Reese, 73, was moderating a planned lecture by...
