Semora man charged with shooting Caswell deputy
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 51 year old Semora Township resident Kevin Anthony Desilva with the commission of the following FELONIOUS criminal offenses; (1) count of ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER; (1) count of ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON WITH INTENT TO KILL INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY; (2) counts of ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER and (1) count of DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE.
