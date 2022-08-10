On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 51 year old Semora Township resident Kevin Anthony Desilva with the commission of the following FELONIOUS criminal offenses; (1) count of ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER; (1) count of ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON WITH INTENT TO KILL INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY; (2) counts of ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER and (1) count of DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO