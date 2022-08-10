ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do

It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Local Lubbock: Celebrating National Vinyl Record Day

Most National Days fall into one of two categories. There's really boring national days like May 13th: National Crouton Day, a day to celebrate toasted old bread. And there's really stupid ones like October 19th: National Hagfish Day. WTF is a hagfish?. But some national days deserve to be celebrate....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Boys and Girls Club to host back to school shopping spree for members

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock:. Tuesday, August 16th – The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9:00 AM before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Mexican

Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Goo Goo Dolls To Play Buddy Holly Hall

The Buddy Holly Hall has announced another show. I must confess, I still have a towel autographed by the Goo Goo Dolls when they played Lubbock with Bush and No Doubt. I believe the year was 1996 and the show landed at the Fairpark Colesium. The Goo's will return to...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste.  Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
