Read full article on original website
GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK
GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
thesmokies.com
Gatlinburg history: When did Gatlinburg become a tourist attraction?
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The area that would become the village of Gatlinburg existed long before a South Carolina farmer...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Announces Masks Are Once Again Required
Officials at the Great Smoky Mountain national park have once again required that face masks be worn inside the park. The new mandate comes as the CDC sees a spike in COVID-19 cases in several East Tennessee counties. On Wednesday, park officials announced via its website’s alerts page that it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
wvlt.tv
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free to manage overpopulated space
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowding became worse than ever at the Sevier Animal Care Center. Summer months are typically an already busy time for the shelter. However, the issue was exacerbated after the county’s animal control pulled some 40 dogs and cats from a house Wednesday morning and brought them to the already packed shelter.
wvlt.tv
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hardknoxwire.com
Furry refugees from infamous puppy mill arrive in Knox
Some of the 4,000 beagles removed from a puppy mill in Virginia that allegedly kept the dogs in stomach-churning conditions have arrived in Knoxville, authorities said Wednesday. Workers at the Young-Williams Animal Center have received 20 dogs from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, and are in the process...
This cannot go on…
Hey you muthers I got a trunk in my car for $575 a month. Need first and last with $500 damage deposit. Waiving background check fees for August. I live in the area of the first one, what are they talking about historic? It’s just oldish homes here.
wvlt.tv
‘Never been this bad’ | Sevier Animal Care Center desperate for adoptions
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier Animal Care Center officials are anticipating another wave of animal intake Wednesday morning. This comes as the facility has reached a 40% over capacity level within the last month. The situation has forced them to move some dogs and cats in offices, hallways and bathrooms.
WATE
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
Dolly Parton baking collection to restock on Aug. 23
The limited edition baking collection is making its way back to shelves on August 23.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
The silly reason Dolly Parton won’t ride Dollywood’s newest — and largest — roller coaster
Dolly Parton and the leadership of Dollywood on Friday announced the single largest attraction investment in the history of the theme park — a brand-new roller coaster that will be its largest upon opening in the spring of 2023.
Contract awarded to rebuild collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road
A collapsed bridge in Sevier County is on the road to repair after an award for its repair has been awarded. The bridge collapsed on July 25 following the month's heavy rain.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
I was among the (August 2022) layoffs at Knoxville based Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe, Kurgo, SportDOG, Invisible Fence)
I was among the (August 2022) layoffs at Knoxville based Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe, Kurgo, SportDOG, Invisible Fence) If anyone knows of digital marketing opportunities (SEO, SEM, etc.)....dm me, please, thanks!from northernboundary.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4