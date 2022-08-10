ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

thesmokies.com

Gatlinburg history: When did Gatlinburg become a tourist attraction?

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The area that would become the village of Gatlinburg existed long before a South Carolina farmer...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
KODAK, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Furry refugees from infamous puppy mill arrive in Knox

Some of the 4,000 beagles removed from a puppy mill in Virginia that allegedly kept the dogs in stomach-churning conditions have arrived in Knoxville, authorities said Wednesday. Workers at the Young-Williams Animal Center have received 20 dogs from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, and are in the process...
KNOXVILLE, TN
This cannot go on…

Hey you muthers I got a trunk in my car for $575 a month. Need first and last with $500 damage deposit. Waiving background check fees for August. I live in the area of the first one, what are they talking about historic? It’s just oldish homes here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
TENNESSEE STATE
