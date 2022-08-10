Latest College Football Playoff odds per Tipico Sportsbook

The countdown to the beginning of the 2022 college football season is less than a month away. This means the showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is on the horizon.

Perhaps this game could go a long way in determining whether or not the Buckeyes are among the finalists for the College Football Playoffs in 2022. We know one game can’t make a season but it can sure break it.

With the 2022 CFP in mind, Buckeyes Wire takes a look at the best odds to make the annual four-team tournament. Ohio State definitely makes the list along with the usual suspects including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Clemson Tigers.

Odds are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Where does Ohio State land? Did the team up north sniff this list?

13

Cincinnati Bearcats

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

12

Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina State Wolfpack

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

11

Four teams tied

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Teams: Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oregon Ducks, and Wisconsin Badgers

Odds: (+1300)

10

Texas Longhorns

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: (+900)

9

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (+750)

8

Utah Utes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

7

Oklahoma Sooners

STEVE SISNEY/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: (+450)

6

Michigan Wolverines

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (+450)

5

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (+425)

4

Clemson Tigers

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (+155)

3

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (-110)

2

Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (-250)

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: (-250)

