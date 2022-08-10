ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest College Football Playoff odds per Tipico Sportsbook

By Patrick Conn
 3 days ago
The countdown to the beginning of the 2022 college football season is less than a month away. This means the showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is on the horizon.

Perhaps this game could go a long way in determining whether or not the Buckeyes are among the finalists for the College Football Playoffs in 2022. We know one game can’t make a season but it can sure break it.

With the 2022 CFP in mind, Buckeyes Wire takes a look at the best odds to make the annual four-team tournament. Ohio State definitely makes the list along with the usual suspects including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Clemson Tigers.

Odds are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Where does Ohio State land? Did the team up north sniff this list?

13

Cincinnati Bearcats

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

12

Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina State Wolfpack

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

11

Four teams tied

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Teams: Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oregon Ducks, and Wisconsin Badgers

Odds: (+1300)

10

Texas Longhorns

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: (+900)

9

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (+750)

8

Utah Utes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

7

Oklahoma Sooners

STEVE SISNEY/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: (+450)

6

Michigan Wolverines

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (+450)

5

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (+425)

4

Clemson Tigers

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (+155)

3

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (-110)

2

Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: (-250)

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odds: (-250)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
The Spun

Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman

23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT  Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Selection Committee announces schedule for rankings reveals during 2022 CFB season

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. “It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” committee chair Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State said in a released statement. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation, and as we enter the ninth year of the CFP, the committee members for 2022-23 are looking forward to the start of another great college football season.”
ClutchPoints

LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB

This offseason for college football has been full of huge developments. First, Lincoln Riley announced that he was leaving Oklahoma and heading west to coach at USC. Shortly after that, Brian Kelly made the decision to leave Notre Dame to coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Tigers. LSU has had one of the […] The post LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about

Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
On3.com

Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools

Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
