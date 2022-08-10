Atlanta Falcons camp is well underway with the team now turning its attention to their first pre-season game of the year Friday against the Detriot Lions. There have been a number of camp standouts for the Falcons including second-year tight-end Kyle Pitts. It has been obvious all throughout camp he is Atlanta’s best player winning his matchups with seeming ease and consistently being a go-to target throughout practice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO