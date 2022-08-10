ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Huascar Ynoa
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 152 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .186 batting average with...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lewin Diaz not in Marlins' Saturday afternoon lineup for Game 1

Miami Marlins infielder Lewin Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Diaz is being replaced at first base by Garrett Cooper versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. In 62 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .161 batting average with...
MIAMI, FL
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tommy John Surgery#Rhp Huascar Ynoa
FOX Sports

Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins

Atlanta Braves (67-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-62, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 3.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

5 Atlanta Falcons who’ve gone missing in camp

Atlanta Falcons camp is well underway with the team now turning its attention to their first pre-season game of the year Friday against the Detriot Lions. There have been a number of camp standouts for the Falcons including second-year tight-end Kyle Pitts. It has been obvious all throughout camp he is Atlanta’s best player winning his matchups with seeming ease and consistently being a go-to target throughout practice.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Atlanta Braves place ace left-hander Max Fried on concussion IL

The Atlanta Braves placed ace left-hander Max Fried on the 7-day concussion injured list Thursday, days after he hit his head on the field during a game at Citi Field. The Braves made the move retroactive to Monday. Fried was injured in the Braves' 6-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday night, the second game of a doubleheader.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy