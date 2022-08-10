Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Clayton Beeter, Traded to Yankees for Gallo, Made Impressive Debut
Former Dodgers prospect Clayton Beeter, traded last week at the deadline for outfielder Joey Gallo, made his debut for his new organization on Wednesday. Pitching for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees Double-A affiliate in the Eastern League, Beeter threw three hitless innings, walking one and striking out six. It was...
Cristin Coleman, wife of SF Giants' Tim Lincecum, dies
Coleman was a popular Bay Area educator.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillies announcers, others fire back at Keith Hernandez for dig at team
Keith Hernandez has become the new public enemy in Philadelphia after he took a dig at the team during a Mets broadcast earlier in the week.
Joey Gallo, Now Living Beachside, Says Yankees-Dodgers Trade Was Good For All
Joey Gallo spent a year struggling with the Yankees. Now he's feeling more like himself with the Dodgers.
FOX Sports
Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series
Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
Padres Stars Call Out Fernando Tatis Jr. After Suspension
The shortstop will be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 152 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .186 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Lewin Diaz not in Marlins' Saturday afternoon lineup for Game 1
Miami Marlins infielder Lewin Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Diaz is being replaced at first base by Garrett Cooper versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. In 62 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .161 batting average with...
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers Roster News: Austin Barnes Leaves Team, Wolters Recalled
The veteran Dodgers catcher is excused to deal with a family emergency.
FOX Sports
Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins
Atlanta Braves (67-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-62, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 3.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will...
5 Atlanta Falcons who’ve gone missing in camp
Atlanta Falcons camp is well underway with the team now turning its attention to their first pre-season game of the year Friday against the Detriot Lions. There have been a number of camp standouts for the Falcons including second-year tight-end Kyle Pitts. It has been obvious all throughout camp he is Atlanta’s best player winning his matchups with seeming ease and consistently being a go-to target throughout practice.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves place ace left-hander Max Fried on concussion IL
The Atlanta Braves placed ace left-hander Max Fried on the 7-day concussion injured list Thursday, days after he hit his head on the field during a game at Citi Field. The Braves made the move retroactive to Monday. Fried was injured in the Braves' 6-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday night, the second game of a doubleheader.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Connection: Trade of Bears LB Roquan Smith to Falcons?
Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this week.
Comments / 0