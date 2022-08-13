ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brentford vs Man Utd live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, lineups

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The Brentford vs Man Utd live stream will see the Red Devils look to bounce back after a disastrous opening weekend defeat — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Brentford vs Man Utd live stream date, time, channels

The Brentford vs Man Utd live stream takes place today (Saturday, August 13).
Time 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or on Peacock (requires Premium sub)
• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After comfortably achieving survival in their first ever Premier League season, Brentford are looking to avoid the much-feared second season syndrome. A battling 2-2 draw away to Leicester City was a solid enough way to kick off their sophomore EPL campaign, and that point should see them return to their home stomping ground with plenty of confidence.

Conversely, Manchester United may come into this match against Brentford completely drained of belief. The new era under Erik ten Hag did not get off to a good start, with a defeat to Brighton at home feeling all-too-familiar for the increasingly frustrated supporters. Many of the side’s failings from last season were present, although new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen (formerly of Brentford) were at least a positive straw to clutch onto.

Reports this week of transfers for Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot have hardly enthused fans, and the cloud of speculation still hanging over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to darken the mood. It may only be the second game of the second, but this match already feels like a must-win for Manchester United in order to avoid the atmosphere around them turning toxic.

Here's how they line up:

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Roerslev, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney.

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Fernandes, Eriksen, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Can Manchester United put last weekend behind them and claim a vital three points, or will Brentford heap even more misery on ten Hag as he looks to get the famous club moving in the right direction? Find out by watching a Brentford vs Man Utd live stream.

Plus, make sure you don't miss any of the weekend's action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptMZc_0hC2BVYf00

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6lf9_0hC2BVYf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream in multiple different ways. The game will be on NBC and on the NBCSports.com website. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV : the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Or you could go for Fubo.TV . Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock , NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads).

If you already use these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UraHc_0hC2BVYf00

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0hC2BVYf00

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC7oP_0hC2BVYf00

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. View Deal

How to watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNmp0_0hC2BVYf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpewR_0hC2BVYf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T20sQ_0hC2BVYf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6rei_0hC2BVYf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table

It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brentford#Sky Tv#Bst#Nbc#Sling#Epl
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Udinese odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 13, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

AC Milan was the Italian Serie A champion last season, but now the clock resets and its 2022-23 campaign starts Saturday when it hosts Udinese Calcio on Paramount+. The home team won its final six matches of the 2021-22 campaign and enters Saturday's match having won four of its five club friendlies dating back to July 16. AC Milan hosts a Udinese club that has also fared well in preseason play and looks to rebound from an inconsistent 2021-22 season. You can catch all the action when you stream the action on Paramount+.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Tottenham prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for August 14

Both teams come off an opening-weekend victory as Chelsea hosts Tottenham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. This London derby is an early battle of top-four teams from last season, but their victories couldn't have been more different. Chelsea, which finished third in the EPL table last season, struggled mightily to score last Saturday but beat Everton on the road 1-0. The lone goal came on a Jorginho penalty almost 10 minutes into first-half stoppage time. Tottenham, meanwhile, eased to a 4-1 victory at home Saturday against Southampton. Spurs, who leap-frogged Arsenal in the final week of last season to finish fourth, aim to end a five-game losing streak to the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’

After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy