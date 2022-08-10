Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager crypto products
Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur who has been quite active in the crypto ecosystem for the past year, is facing a class-action lawsuit over his promotions of the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital. The Moskowitz Law Firm filed a civil suit in the United States District Court in Southern...
Is it foolish to expect a massive Ethereum price surge pre- and post-Merge?
Ether’s (ETH) impressive 85% gain in the past 30 days has surprised even the most bullish investors, and it makes the $800 range seen in mid-July seem like ages ago. Bulls now hope to turn $1,900 to support, but derivatives metrics tell a completely different story, and the data suggests that professional traders remain highly skeptical.
BlackRock Bitcoin fund launch sends BTC price toward $25K
Bitcoin (BTC) continued toward $25,000 on the Aug. 11 Wall Street open amid news that the world's largest asset manager had launched a BTC product. Silbert on BlackRock: “Here comes Wall Street" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it spiked to $24,921 on Bitstamp as...
ASIC chair troubled by sheer amount of ‘risk-taking’ crypto investors
The chief of Australia’s financial services regulator Joe Longo has raised the alarm over the sheer amount of people that invested in “unregulated, volatile” crypto assets during the pandemic. Longo, chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) made the comments in a Thursday media release...
MakerDAO should ‘seriously consider’ depegging DAI from USD — Founder
MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen has urged members of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to “seriously consider” preparing for the depeg of its Dai (DAI) stablecoin from the United States dollar. The founder’s comments came in light of the recently announced sanctions on crypto mixer Tornado Cash, noting to...
3 cryptocurrencies that stand to outperform ETH price thanks to Ethereum’s Merge
After years of waiting, Ethereum is finally prepared to become a full-fledged proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. Besides Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), the valuation of several other tokens has not only benefited greatly but could also keep outperforming ETH after the Merge. Ethereum steps closer toward the Merge. The leading...
Countries where Bitcoin (BTC) is legal
Unless citizens can demonstrate that they do not have access to the necessary technology, they can use Bitcoin as a form of payment if BTC is treated as a legal tender in their respective jurisdiction. Central banks and regulators of a nation generally decide what is legal tender within their...
UNCTAD takes aim at crypto in developing world in a series of critical policy briefs
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released a policy brief Wednesday on cryptocurrency. It is the third brief in a row the agency has dedicated to crypto. Together, they represent a detailed assessment of the risks crypto presents for developing economies and options for resolving those risks.
FTX partners with Paradigm for 'one-click' futures spread trading
Paradigm has announced the launch of spreads trading in partnership with crypto exchange FTX. In a Friday blog post, Paradigm said under the FTX partnership users would be able to utilize “one-click” trading with “no leg risk” for the spread between spot, perpetuals and fixed maturity futures on Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), ApeCoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK) and Litecoin (LTC). FTX will provide “guaranteed atomic execution and clearing of both legs” for the trades.
Brazilian payment app PicPay launches crypto exchange with Paxos
Major Brazilian payment application PicPay is moving into cryptocurrencies by integrating a crypto exchange service allowing users to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The firm officially announced on Wednesday that PicPay clients can now buy, sell and store two major cryptocurrencies, BTC or ETH, directly on its app. PicPay pointed out that its choice was due to the real use cases provided by these digital assets, including security and many other benefits. The firm stated:
BlackRock announces the launch of a new private spot Bitcoin trust
According to a new blog post on Thursday, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management overseeing over$10 trillion in total assets, launched a new private spot Bitcoin (BTC) trust. The fund is only available to U.S. institutional investors and seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin, less the expenses and liabilities of the trust. In explaining the decision, BlackRock said:
Russia plans to roll out digital ruble across all banks in 2024
The Bank of Russia continues working towards the upcoming adoption of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), planning an official digital ruble rollout in a few years. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital ruble platform in 2024. That would be an important year for Russia as the country is expected to hold presidential elections in March 2024 and incumbent President Vladimir Putin has the constitutional right to get re-elected.
Maven 11 launches $40M lending pool on Maple as borrowers turn to DeFi
Netherlands-based crypto investment firm Maven 11 has launched its third lending pool on Maple Finance, giving borrowers access to liquidity amid the bear market. The $40 million pool financed by institutional lenders will be utilized by trading firms that include Wintermute, Auros and Flow Traders, among others, Maven 11 announced this week. The new pool is designed “specifically for institutions looking for yield opportunities,” the company said.
BTC mining stocks double in a month as production ramps
Crypto mining companies have seen their stock prices increase as much as 120% over the last month, amid rebounding crypto asset prices, higher mining profitability and sharp increases in Bitcoin (BTC) production. Crypto mining companies Marathon Digital Holdings at 124.12%, Core Scientific at 110.39%, Hut 8 at 98.95% and Riot...
Built to fall? As the CBDC sun rises, stablecoins may catch a shadow
There’s a ferment brewing with regard to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and most people really don’t know what to expect. Varied effects seem to be bubbling up in different parts of the world. Consider this: China’s e-CNY, or digital yuan, has already been used by 200 million-plus...
Bitcoin battles 2-month resistance amid ‘most hated’ stocks rally
Bitcoin (BTC) pierced the top of a stubborn trading range on Aug. 11 as a decidedly awkward rally took hold of risk assets. Bitcoin retracement warnings intensify near $25,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting highs of $24,750 on Bitstamp, marking its best performance since June 13.
Tornado Cash DAO goes down without explanation following vote on treasury funds
The Tornado Cash DAO went offline after many social media users reported the community discussing ways to challenge sanctions recently imposed by the United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control. At the time of publication, the Tornado Cash DAO was offline reportedly following a discussion in which...
Bitcoin traders still favor new $20K lows as Ethereum hits $2K
Bitcoin (BTC) is still due to return to near $20,000, fresh analysis warns as BTC/USD attempts to retest multi-month highs. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD staging a second run-up to near $25,000 on Aug. 13, so far seeing rejection. The pair had gained over $1,300 overnight,...
Bitcoin mining revenue jumps 68.6% from the lowest-earning day of 2022
The Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry endured immense financial stress throughout the year 2022 as a prolonged bear market directly impacted their earnings when translated to the U.S. dollar. However, miners resilient to the year’s lowest mining revenue day, June 13, witnessed a 68.63% increase in mining revenue within a month.
Institutional staking won’t take off unless asset lock-up solved: Coinbase CFO
Institutional staking of crypto assets, including the post-Merge Ethereum, could become a “phenomenon” in the future, but not while their assets still need to be “locked up.”. Speaking during a Q2 earnings call on Aug. 9, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Alesia Haas noted that she didn’t expect...
