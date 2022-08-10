ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager crypto products

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur who has been quite active in the crypto ecosystem for the past year, is facing a class-action lawsuit over his promotions of the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital. The Moskowitz Law Firm filed a civil suit in the United States District Court in Southern...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Is it foolish to expect a massive Ethereum price surge pre- and post-Merge?

Ether’s (ETH) impressive 85% gain in the past 30 days has surprised even the most bullish investors, and it makes the $800 range seen in mid-July seem like ages ago. Bulls now hope to turn $1,900 to support, but derivatives metrics tell a completely different story, and the data suggests that professional traders remain highly skeptical.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock Bitcoin fund launch sends BTC price toward $25K

Bitcoin (BTC) continued toward $25,000 on the Aug. 11 Wall Street open amid news that the world's largest asset manager had launched a BTC product. Silbert on BlackRock: “Here comes Wall Street" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it spiked to $24,921 on Bitstamp as...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

ASIC chair troubled by sheer amount of ‘risk-taking’ crypto investors

The chief of Australia’s financial services regulator Joe Longo has raised the alarm over the sheer amount of people that invested in “unregulated, volatile” crypto assets during the pandemic. Longo, chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) made the comments in a Thursday media release...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
CoinTelegraph

MakerDAO should ‘seriously consider’ depegging DAI from USD — Founder

MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen has urged members of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to “seriously consider” preparing for the depeg of its Dai (DAI) stablecoin from the United States dollar. The founder’s comments came in light of the recently announced sanctions on crypto mixer Tornado Cash, noting to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Countries where Bitcoin (BTC) is legal

Unless citizens can demonstrate that they do not have access to the necessary technology, they can use Bitcoin as a form of payment if BTC is treated as a legal tender in their respective jurisdiction. Central banks and regulators of a nation generally decide what is legal tender within their...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

UNCTAD takes aim at crypto in developing world in a series of critical policy briefs

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released a policy brief Wednesday on cryptocurrency. It is the third brief in a row the agency has dedicated to crypto. Together, they represent a detailed assessment of the risks crypto presents for developing economies and options for resolving those risks.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cftc#Hedge Fund#U S Economy#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Sec
CoinTelegraph

FTX partners with Paradigm for 'one-click' futures spread trading

Paradigm has announced the launch of spreads trading in partnership with crypto exchange FTX. In a Friday blog post, Paradigm said under the FTX partnership users would be able to utilize “one-click” trading with “no leg risk” for the spread between spot, perpetuals and fixed maturity futures on Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), ApeCoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK) and Litecoin (LTC). FTX will provide “guaranteed atomic execution and clearing of both legs” for the trades.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Brazilian payment app PicPay launches crypto exchange with Paxos

Major Brazilian payment application PicPay is moving into cryptocurrencies by integrating a crypto exchange service allowing users to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The firm officially announced on Wednesday that PicPay clients can now buy, sell and store two major cryptocurrencies, BTC or ETH, directly on its app. PicPay pointed out that its choice was due to the real use cases provided by these digital assets, including security and many other benefits. The firm stated:
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock announces the launch of a new private spot Bitcoin trust

According to a new blog post on Thursday, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management overseeing over$10 trillion in total assets, launched a new private spot Bitcoin (BTC) trust. The fund is only available to U.S. institutional investors and seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin, less the expenses and liabilities of the trust. In explaining the decision, BlackRock said:
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Russia plans to roll out digital ruble across all banks in 2024

The Bank of Russia continues working towards the upcoming adoption of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), planning an official digital ruble rollout in a few years. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital ruble platform in 2024. That would be an important year for Russia as the country is expected to hold presidential elections in March 2024 and incumbent President Vladimir Putin has the constitutional right to get re-elected.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinTelegraph

Maven 11 launches $40M lending pool on Maple as borrowers turn to DeFi

Netherlands-based crypto investment firm Maven 11 has launched its third lending pool on Maple Finance, giving borrowers access to liquidity amid the bear market. The $40 million pool financed by institutional lenders will be utilized by trading firms that include Wintermute, Auros and Flow Traders, among others, Maven 11 announced this week. The new pool is designed “specifically for institutions looking for yield opportunities,” the company said.
CREDITS & LOANS
CoinTelegraph

BTC mining stocks double in a month as production ramps

Crypto mining companies have seen their stock prices increase as much as 120% over the last month, amid rebounding crypto asset prices, higher mining profitability and sharp increases in Bitcoin (BTC) production. Crypto mining companies Marathon Digital Holdings at 124.12%, Core Scientific at 110.39%, Hut 8 at 98.95% and Riot...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Built to fall? As the CBDC sun rises, stablecoins may catch a shadow

There’s a ferment brewing with regard to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and most people really don’t know what to expect. Varied effects seem to be bubbling up in different parts of the world. Consider this: China’s e-CNY, or digital yuan, has already been used by 200 million-plus...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin battles 2-month resistance amid ‘most hated’ stocks rally

Bitcoin (BTC) pierced the top of a stubborn trading range on Aug. 11 as a decidedly awkward rally took hold of risk assets. Bitcoin retracement warnings intensify near $25,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting highs of $24,750 on Bitstamp, marking its best performance since June 13.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Tornado Cash DAO goes down without explanation following vote on treasury funds

The Tornado Cash DAO went offline after many social media users reported the community discussing ways to challenge sanctions recently imposed by the United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control. At the time of publication, the Tornado Cash DAO was offline reportedly following a discussion in which...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin traders still favor new $20K lows as Ethereum hits $2K

Bitcoin (BTC) is still due to return to near $20,000, fresh analysis warns as BTC/USD attempts to retest multi-month highs. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD staging a second run-up to near $25,000 on Aug. 13, so far seeing rejection. The pair had gained over $1,300 overnight,...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining revenue jumps 68.6% from the lowest-earning day of 2022

The Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry endured immense financial stress throughout the year 2022 as a prolonged bear market directly impacted their earnings when translated to the U.S. dollar. However, miners resilient to the year’s lowest mining revenue day, June 13, witnessed a 68.63% increase in mining revenue within a month.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy