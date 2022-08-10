Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build in Lindsay Heights
MILWAUKEE - Making a difference one home at a time, dozens of volunteers fixed up homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood this weekend. Saturday was the organization's annual Block Build. "We're ready to rock and roll and change the lives of 23 families," said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to lakefront
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50 teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa competed in colorfully decorated 43-foot-long dragon boats at Lakeshore State Park. "This festival has added richness to our vibrant city. After...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center Street Daze; Riverwest festival returns
MILWAUKEE - Center Street Daze returned to Riverwest on Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus. The street festival stretched from Humboldt to Holton and ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring more than 100 local vendors and live music. "It's grown a lot," said Ruth Weill, community engagement...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Summer Safety Walks:' Milwaukee residents, leaders come together
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents and city leaders went for a stroll in the name of safety Friday, Aug. 12, part of the "Summer Safety Walks" program. The walks have been going on all summer in a different Milwaukee neighborhood each week. It is geared toward connecting the community. "This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Youth golf tournament at Currie Park
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A free golf tournament in Wauwatosa is bringing young golfers together from all different backgrounds. It’s always good to start them young. "I’ve been playing golf my whole life," said Yusouf Gladney. And that is the mission of the first-ever Fellowship Youth Open, a free...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Six people were wounded in the shootings. 40th and Villard. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Broken Bat brews Field of Dreams 'Can of Corn' beer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee brewery was prominently featured at the MLB Field of Dreams game in Iowa Thursday night, Aug. 11. Broken Bat Brewing Company worked its way into a deal to brew a beer made with corn from the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa. The corn was harvested in November 2020 from the left field area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Finding your favorite frozen custard
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukeeans are passionate about their frozen custard. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins the hosts with some of the best spots to grab a frozen treat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha antisemitic flyers, man cited for 'littering'
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say they've found the person responsible for spreading antisemitic flyers around the city in December 2021. Police issued 23 citations to a 56-year-old Kenosha man for "littering." Officials said state law does not allow them to refer criminal charges against the man, asserting the speech...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Schuster's Farm flower fields in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Wis. - Schuster’s Farm has been a family fun destination for nearly 30 years and they’re once again ready to show off fields of zinnias to guests. Brian is in Deerfield with a family that’s spreading joy and love with their fields of flowers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Refreshing summer mocktails
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Market shares recipes for three refreshing summer mocktails. Cool-as-a-Cucumber Cooler: Our first mocktail is as cool as a cucumber cooler. Cucumbers are 96% water and great for hydration during the hot summer months. They also contain a host of nutrients which include antioxidants that may help protect and hydrate your skin while keeping it smooth and firm. To make this refreshing cooler you will need to combine;
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police block streets near 18th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on scene near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening, Aug. 11. FOX6 News crews at the scene reported police blocking off Greenfield between 16th and 20th. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for details on this incident, and we have crews at the scene, awaiting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS: Ridership up 1M compared to this time last year
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) on Thursday, Aug. 11 announced it will have given one million more rides compared to the same time last year – a total of 8.4 million to date in 2022. MCTS called the increase a "positive sign" that ridership is bouncing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New youth prison; Milwaukee Common Council OKs site
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday, Aug. 12 gave initial approval to a proposed youth prison site on the city's north side. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced the Wisconsin Department of Corrections picked the site of an old emissions test center near 76th and Clinton. "The property...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin school bus driver shortage eases for some districts
SUSSEX, Wis. - In January, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation noted "a strain on school districts amid a shortage of school bus drivers." As families prepare for the 2022-2023 school year, the vice president of one bus company said that shortage has eased for some districts. In response to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield hit-and-run, Trevor Le-Morrison home 3 months later
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Trevor Le-Morrison, 17, of Greenfield, injured in a hit-and-run in May, went home Thursday, Aug. 11 after almost three months in the hospital. The soccer captain will be at Greenfield High School to start his senior year with his classmates. Le-Morrison returned home Thursday for the first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
