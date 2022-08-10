ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digg.com

Real-Time Strategy Game 'Tempest Rising' Announced For PC

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Slipgate Ironworks have announced "Tempest Rising," a real-time strategy game for PC (Steam).
digg.com

PlayStation Site Hints That PC Ports May Need A PSN Account In The Future

Some Xbox Game Studios titles on Steam already require an Xbox Live account.
IGN

Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows off Captain Marvel's Abilities

Marvel's Midnight Suns has released multiple videos showcasing all the playable heroes from the game. Studio Firaxis' latest video promotes Captain Marvel from the game and shows off her powerful abilities. It also reveals that there is a mechanic in the game created specifically for the character.
