digg.com
Real-Time Strategy Game 'Tempest Rising' Announced For PC
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Slipgate Ironworks have announced "Tempest Rising," a real-time strategy game for PC (Steam).
digg.com
PlayStation Site Hints That PC Ports May Need A PSN Account In The Future
Some Xbox Game Studios titles on Steam already require an Xbox Live account.
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows off Captain Marvel's Abilities
Marvel's Midnight Suns has released multiple videos showcasing all the playable heroes from the game. Studio Firaxis' latest video promotes Captain Marvel from the game and shows off her powerful abilities. It also reveals that there is a mechanic in the game created specifically for the character.
