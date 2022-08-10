A mother is more precious than all of the treasure in the world. No matter where we go, our mother’s love is there to guide us. We gratefully thank you, God, for giving her to us. You must truly love us because You gave the best You had. Watch over her and bless her, Lord, and keep her in Your care. There are no goodbyes for us, but we will see you soon.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO