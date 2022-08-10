ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMkxE_0hC1z6xy00

Click here to read the full article.

On Post Malone ’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “ Take What You Want, ” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.”

In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage is set to air as part of Malone’s Amazon Freevee concert doc, Runaway , out Aug. 12.

“Good to see you. How are you?” asks Malone in a plaid jacket, approaching Osbourne from behind, before shaking his hand. “I’m all right,” the rock legend responds. “You look great,” says Malone. “You excited? You ready to party?” Osbourne lets out a little giggle.”This is gonna be badass, man,” Malone says.

And it sure was. The meetup happened minutes before Osbourne joined Malone onstage during his tour stop at The Forum in Los Angeles in late 2019. During the surprise performance — posted to Osbourne’s YouTube page — Osbourne emerges on stage sitting on a throne, singing his song intro, before Posty helps Osbourne walk down the runway. Osbourne smiles, claps, and grins in excitement as Malone sings and Andrew Watt rips it on the guitar.

“I was nervous meeting him. Not as much performing, but meeting him is terrifying because what the fuck do you say to Ozzy Osbourne, ‘I like your pants?'” Malone says in the Runaway clip. “I don’t know. You have no idea what the fuck to say to him.”

He adds, “It’s mind-blowing. It’s absolutely fucking mind-blowing being able to work with one of the biggest dudes in fucking rock & roll history. It’s pretty badass.”

The appearance at The Forum was the first of two performances of the track. Travis Scott joined the duo onstage at the American Music Awards that same month to deliver the song.

“Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can’t tell,” Malone told Rolling Stone in January 2020. “You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he’s so strong.” At the time, Osbourne teased that more music was on the way. The Osbourne-Malone crossover would happen again with “ I’m a Raid ” on Osbourne’s Ordinary Man album in 2020.

“I know he’s been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I’m really excited for him because he’s so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible,” Malone said at the time.

Amazon Freevee released a trailer of the hour-long doc several weeks ago, which takes an in-depth look at his 2019-2020 tour as well as the singer’s life and career.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before. He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star,’” the film’s director Hector Dockrill said in a statement at the time. “Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense, and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

The documentary comes on the heels of Osbourne’s reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi for the Commonwealth Games in his Birmingham hometown. Osbourne said the appearance was his last show ever, though he’s set to release a new LP, Patient Number Nine . Meanwhile, Post Malone is set to promote his Twelve Carat Tootache album on tour starting mid-September.

Post Malone: Runaway debuts Aug. 12 exclusively on Amazon Freevee .

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 10

Related
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months: ‘It Lasted Longer Than We Thought,’ Says World

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month relationship, bringing to an end an unlikely whirlwind romance that both captivated and confused fans — and generated a seemingly never-ending supply of tabloid drama. Rolling Stone has learned that the reality TV mogul and former Saturday Night Live comedian parted ways this week, citing the couple’s busy schedules and long-distance relationship as the reason behind the split. The breakup comes just weeks after a trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed the Skims founder and her then-beau hopping into the shower together. Kardashian,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi Reunite for Commonwealth Games

Click here to read the full article. Two of Black Sabbath’s original iron men — Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi — made a surprise reunion in their hometown of Birmingham, England, on Monday night with a performance at the city’s Commonwealth Games. They performed their classic “Paranoid” alongside two musicians who joined them on their final tour, The End: Adam Wakeman, who played bass and keyboards, and drummer Tommy Clufetos. After teasing the intro to “Iron Man” with Osbourne bellowing “I am Iron Man” backstage, the group sparked up “Paranoid.” Osbourne rose up from the stage to the deafening cheers...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Post Malone
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Photo of Newest Grandchild Maple

Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rock Roll#American Music Awards#British Royal Family#The Prince Of Darkness#Posty
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Rock hero Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance onstage in his home city of Birmingham to close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games.The Aston-born musician, 73, was joined by members of his band Black Sabbath, including guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Tommy Clufetos and bassist Adam Wakeman for the explosive performance.Fireworks were set off and crowds cheered as they launched into their hit song Paranoid.Earlier in the ceremony, notorious fictional crime gang the Peaky Blinders took centre stage as part of a celebration of the musical heritage of the West Midlands.The international competition came to an end on Monday night after 11...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy