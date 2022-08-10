ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westcentralsbest.com

SPD makes arrest in first homicide of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man accused in the first homicide of 2022. Ronnie Boyd, 27, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder. He was taken into custody by the SPD warrants unit. Boyd was developed as a suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Christopher Lee....
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
PRINCETON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Caddo Grand Jury returns true bills

CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments against murder suspects today. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May killing of her husband. He was shot in the head and killed at a home on Regent street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport reaches 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service measured 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer in Shreveport. The high was 5 degrees above average and 5 less than the record. 10 is the average number of 100 degree days per summer according to the past 30 year climate records...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says

NEW ORLEANS - All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Young Professionals Initiative names 40 Under Forty Class of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana, a program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, has announced announce the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of Northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy