Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso News
‘Baby Freebies’ event scheduled for Saturday in El Paso’s Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso is hosting a “Baby Freebies” event where young mothers can get free diapers, baby wipes and other essentials. The giveaway will be from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Open Arms Community, 8210 North Loop Drive.
cbs4local.com
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
Celebrate One of EP’s Unique Shops At Red Door Vintage’s New Location
One of El Paso's unique shops is changing locations after their original location was vandalized back in July. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more. Back in July, their location on Montana Ave. was broken into after an increase of crime sprees in the area. Unfortunately, shop owner Leticia Peña told Kiss FM's Monika that the police really did nothing to help.
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas in El Paso – Already
Can we have until at least Labor Day to get Halloween and Thanksgiving handled before we have to go here?. Retailers thrust the holidays upon us earlier and earlier each year but this, I think, is the soonest I have seen Christmas stuff appear. Costco went into Christmas mode back in July.
Apple Picking Fun Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
Apple season is here, and you can be picking your own in less than 2 hours. The late summer family-friendly activity is not only a fun excuse to get out of the city for the day, but it’s also an excellent way to eat fresh and support local area farms.
There’s a Kind Place El Paso Families Can Snag Free Baby Supplies
Luckily, there is a center in El Paso that can be really helpful for women and their children. Especially women who are expecting or currently caring for a baby who need a helping hand with baby supplies. That center is based out of a church in the Northeast part of town.
Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News
Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
El Paso Area Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes Getting Ready to Open
Fall is almost here and that means area farms are putting the finishing touches on their corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Those looking to get lost among the cornstalks and pick out the perfect pumpkin need only wait until the last weekend in September for a “corny” adventure.
El Paso student wins first place in International art competition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
Doorbell Video of Ghostly Figures Running Down Street in Southern New Mexico
You gotta love doorbell cameras. Not only do they allow you to see and speak to whomever is at your door without you having to leave the comfort of your couch, sometimes it records mysterious and freaky AF stuff that then gets shared on the internet. Case in point: footage...
KFOX 14
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
This Sure Looks Like a Ghost Girl Posing in a Window at El Paso High School in Texas
The well-known urban legend of "Ghost Girl" is back striking a pose in a curious photo captured outside El Paso High School in Texas. Last month a series of photos were sent my way via listeners featuring images of El Paso High School's resident Ghost Girl, proving that the old high school is most definitely haunted.
El Pasoans Who Love to Party In Vegas Should Explore Emerald Cove
Almost everyone in El Paso loves to travel to Las Vegas for some wild fun. Most El Pasoans who do travel to Las Vegas usually goes to party their life away. If you've been to Las Vegas then you know all about the party lifestyle that goes on there. Most people know Las Vegas is the city that never sleeps.
Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation
El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
How It All Started at Licon Dairy Farm: Showing a Lovely Legacy
It is safe to say everyone in El Paso has a special place in their hearts for Licon Dairy Farm. I don't know about you, but when I hear the name, I flashback to my childhood days. But this shouldn't just happen to me, I am sure other El Pasoans...
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
KFOX 14
Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
