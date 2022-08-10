ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
93.1 KISS FM

Celebrate One of EP’s Unique Shops At Red Door Vintage’s New Location

One of El Paso's unique shops is changing locations after their original location was vandalized back in July. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more. Back in July, their location on Montana Ave. was broken into after an increase of crime sprees in the area. Unfortunately, shop owner Leticia Peña told Kiss FM's Monika that the police really did nothing to help.
600 ESPN El Paso

Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Area Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes Getting Ready to Open

Fall is almost here and that means area farms are putting the finishing touches on their corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Those looking to get lost among the cornstalks and pick out the perfect pumpkin need only wait until the last weekend in September for a “corny” adventure.
KTSM

El Paso student wins first place in International art competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced. Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the […]
KFOX 14

El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
KTSM

Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation

El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
KTSM

Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
KTSM

Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
KFOX 14

Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

