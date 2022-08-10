Read full article on original website
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Saban sees improvement from first-team O-line in scrimmage No. 1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban saw a lot of good things in Saturday’s first scrimmage. He also said his Alabama team was sloppy at times in its two hours at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That was also the theme of the offensive line, one of the most important position groups...
Mammoth OL Raymond Pulido breaks down his commitment to Alabama
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido just announced he'll play his college ball at Alabama. Pulido had a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA but the Tide were able to pull this one out. “Originally I wasn’t planning on making an early commitment,” Pulido said....
Social media reactions to UF landing a commitment from 4-star DL Kelby Collins
The Florida Gators have landed their biggest commitment thus far in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Saturday afternoon when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins picked UF over finalists Alabama and Georgia. This commitment is huge in many ways for the Gators. First, the Gators add a Top100 talent to their class, on top of him being an elite talent on his now, he's also been a target at a position of need. Finally, the Gators go into the state of Alabama and pluck a target for the Crimson Tide, who their staff wanted.
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's first preseason scrimmage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following the two-hour practice, head coach Nick Saban spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Saban said about the Crimson Tide’s first preseason scrimmage. "So as first scrimmages go, I think the No....
Saban says he should have never mentioned A&M on NIL
College football's summer of 2022 will forever be famous for the back and forth between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher over issues regarding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) but the confrontation was over almost before it started (although college football fans aren't likely to remember it that way). Saban made a comment about A&M's program during a get together in Birmingham, Alabama in early May and Fisher's response was issued the next morning. Although the rhetoric on Fisher's end was heated and his reply was about 20 minutes in length (he specifically called a press conference to defend his program)...that was pretty much it. Both had comments at the SEC spring meetings in Destin in late May but nothing inflammatory was said. By the time that both took the podium at the league's media days in late July, they acted like everything was water under the bridge.
BREAKING POD: Mammoth California OL becomes Tide's latest big commit
The "California Quake" has chosen the Crimson Tide. On Saturday, Alabama picked up its fifth offensive line commitment for the 2023 cycle when 6-foot-6, 345-pound Raymond Pulido pledged to UA. With Pulido in the fold, Alabama now has four OL commitments who check in at 340 pounds or more. What...
Top247 OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama
Alabama adds another top recruit along its offensive line, this time in four-star tackle Miles McVay of East St. Louis (Ill.). The Top247 prospect committed to the Crimson Tide over Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M. “I would say it’s the pick because the coaching staff,” McVay...
Tide beefs up OL, lands West Coast prospect Raymond Pulido
Alabama beefed up its offensive line even more on Saturday, landing a commitment from Apple Valley (Calif.) product Raymond Pulido. The West Coast standout earned an offer from the UA staff after impressing in person this summer at camp and didn’t wait long to announce his intentions. He picked the Tide over Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA.
