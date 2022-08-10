College football's summer of 2022 will forever be famous for the back and forth between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher over issues regarding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) but the confrontation was over almost before it started (although college football fans aren't likely to remember it that way). Saban made a comment about A&M's program during a get together in Birmingham, Alabama in early May and Fisher's response was issued the next morning. Although the rhetoric on Fisher's end was heated and his reply was about 20 minutes in length (he specifically called a press conference to defend his program)...that was pretty much it. Both had comments at the SEC spring meetings in Destin in late May but nothing inflammatory was said. By the time that both took the podium at the league's media days in late July, they acted like everything was water under the bridge.

