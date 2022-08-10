ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Business
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Plainsboro Township, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
New Jersey 101.5

Traffic light in NJ stuck on red? Try this trick to make it green

Most of us have experienced this before. It's late at night, you're driving along, and you come to a traffic signal. You're not on the main highway so you expected to catch the red. Sometimes, if it's late at night, the light might change for you right away. Other times, you might just have to wait for the crosswalk cycle to finish before the light changes.
94.5 PST

Goodbye Tiki Bar, Hello Halloween at Erini Restaurant in Ewing, NJ

Erini Restaurant in Ewing is known for its amazing Tiki Bar, but, it's almost time to close it for the season and welcome fall, so Erini's throwing a big 'ole party. Erini is inviting you to the Tiki Bar Closing/Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29th. All ages are welcome, but, after 8pm it's 21 and over.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
94.5 PST

Goldberg’s Bagels to Open in Marlton NJ

One thing we know about around these parts - BAGELS! Especially where to get /good bagels. And it looks like Marlton NJ just got another good one! This will definitely become one of your go-to breakfast/lunch on-the-go spots!. According to this Facebook community group, Goldberg's Original Bagels is now open...
MARLTON, NJ

