ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

Spine surgeon shake ups in August

Here are four spine surgeons who joined new practices or added to their titles in August:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Inspire Medical Systems announced Aug. 1 that Charisse Sparks, MD, an orthopedic trauma surgeon and chief medical officer of AppliedVR, was added to the company's board of directors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy