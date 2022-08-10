Read full article on original website
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
southcountynews.org
Vicksburg considers parade candy pickup
Vicksburg officials recently considered asking for a deposit from parade organizers to ensure the procession route is cleared of candy and litter afterwards. After discussion, council members took no action on the matter. Village Manager Jim Mallery later noted that the council already has a “no candy” rule in place...
wtvbam.com
Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for September 24
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater and Branch County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection has been scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Residents in the participating cities, villages and townships can take advantage of the day to dispose of assorted hazardous waste...
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
southcountynews.org
From cosmetologist to Glen Oaks professor
Working as a professor at Glen Oaks Community College was happenstance, the result of a series of doors that opened for this year’s recipient of the college’s E. J. Shaheen Award for Teaching Excellence, nursing professor Susan Louis. Louis was honored at the college’s May 6 commencement ceremony....
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
threeriversnews.com
LINDA CAROL MILLER
Linda Carol Miller, 73, of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Borgess Hospital. She was born March 26, 1949 in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Leon and Hazel (Selner) Rishel. Linda worked as a cashier at Harding’s and D & W, as well as in central supply at...
iheart.com
Ride Report: Chad Clark is at Sturgis but he has a great ride for you here.
Chad Clark (50% of the Harley Guys and the Man with the Golden Pipes) is enjoying Sturgis but he did not forget about the Ride Report and an event to raise money for kids with cancer. Also, there is a great bike night at Halligans with an 80's theme and Sheldon's Harley Davidson is ready on Saturday for the tax free weekend.
wtvbam.com
West Garfield Marijuana Processor and Retail Establishment to come before Planners
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission is scheduled to take action on a special land use permit request from Craft Leaf, LLC of Detroit Monday night for the operation of an Adult Use Recreational Marijuana Processor and Retail Establishment at 211 West Garfield Road. City Planner Dean...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Nagle's Top Dog & Malt Shoppe
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe. Jeff Kuppler, owner of Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe, poses for a portrait at 1210 S. Burdock Street on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Kalamazoo. Kuppler bought Nagle’s Top Dog from the original owner around 26 years ago.Get Photo.
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
casscountymi.org
NOTICE: Shavehead Lake Governmental Board Public Hearing on September 6th, 2022
SHAVEHEAD LAKE WEED AND AQUATIC PLANT CONTROL DISTRICT 2022-2025. TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF PORTER TOWNSHIPS,. CASS COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that upon motion of the Shavehead Lake Lake Board, as authorized by PA 451 of 1954 part 309, as amended, the...
Fox17
Road closed following Battle Creek water main break
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?
Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
southcountynews.org
Vicksburg district hires new staff
Vicksburg Community Schools is resolving its staffing needs for the 2022-23 academic year, filling open positions and, in other cases, shuffling staff as circumstances warrant. During the board’s July 11 meeting, nearly a dozen new staff members were hired. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill said at that time there were just a...
abc57.com
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
