Mitch Trubisky is the starting QB as of now according to HC Mike Tomlin

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
For anyone who wondered, no the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t sign quarterback Mitch Trubisky to be the backup this season. Pittsburgh knew they needed to bring in a player who can win now and maintain the level of consistency this team and its fans have become accustomed to.

So it should come as no surprise that this week head coach Mike Tomlin said if the season started today, Trubisky would be the starting quarterback. Tomlin says Trubisky’s experience in the league is the deciding factor.

Trubisky has 50 career starts and is 29-21 in those games. His best season came in 2018 when he had 14 starts and made the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,223 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. Trubisky also had three rushing scores.

Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett look to be battling it out to see who will be Trubisky’s backup at this point. Rudolph has a signficant edge in the expereience department over the rookie but hasn’t made much of his time. Fans want to see Pickett running the offense but this might have to wait until 2023.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

