Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
Gamespot
PlayStation Website Now Has A PC Games Section
As Sony continues to invest more and more into the PC gaming space, the company's PlayStation division has updated its website to include a dedicated PC games section. The website acts as a hub for PlayStation games on PC. Some of the releases so far have included God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. The next big release is Spider-Man, which releases on August 12. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also headed to PC, as is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Gamespot
Kirby's Dream Buffet Launches Worldwide On August 17
Nintendo has announced that Kirby's Dream Buffet will officially be available worldwide on August 17. A competitive multiplayer game that looks inspired by Fall Guys, Kirby's Dream Buffet allows for up to four players to challenge each other in a series of unlocked mini-games, each one with a sweet confectionary theme.
Gamespot
Snag This Week's Free PC Game At Epic Now
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The next few months are quite exciting for PS5 users, as there are multiple highly anticipated exclusives on the horizon. From remakes of beloved classics to sequels of critically acclaimed superhero romps, brand new IPs looking to push the PS5 hardware to the bleeding edge, and weirdly charming indies, there's plenty to get excited for. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming PlayStation exclusives of 2022 and beyond.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console Gets Rare Discount
The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition Console rarely goes on sale, but right now you’ll find it included as part of a gaming bundle for just $270, down from its list price of $300. The bundle comes with the Animal Crossing Console and Joy-Con, along with a Nyko headset. So, you're saving $30 on the console and getting a free headset. Pretty great deal! We doubt this incredible deal will last long, so head over to eBay and check it out while you can.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Event Announced For 2022 Pokemon World Championship
The 2022 Pokemon World Championship will take place from August 18 to August 21 in London, England. For those who can't make it to the event in-person, a livestream, starting at 9 AM UTC daily, will also be broadcast over on Pokemon Go's Twitch Channel. This marks the first time...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Items And More Included In EA Play Rewards For August 2022
EA Play has announced the rewards subscribers will be getting for the month of August. Subscribers of EA Play will be able to redeem items for games such as Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Madden, and more. Apex Legends players can receive the Worth the Weight weapon charm from August 12...
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Sony Reportedly Paying To Keep Games Off Game Pass | GameSpot News
Microsoft fires back at Sony, Tower of Fantasy struggles to launch, and a long awaited Fortnite crossover has been teased! All this on today’s GameSpot News. According to documents filed with Brazil’s national competition regulator, Microsoft has claimed that Sony has paid "blocking rights" to developers to prevent their games from being added to Xbox Game Pass. As part of the regulator's review of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company alleged that Sony had "hampered" the growth of its Game Pass subscription service with its business practices.
Gamespot
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On Exclusives And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The number of incredible PS5 games on sale right now is staggering. Maybe retailers are slashing prices to compete with the warm weather and get players back indoors, or maybe the lack of big summer releases has stores seeking other ways to make a few bucks. Whatever the case, the result is dozens of big names on sale for low prices, including a ton of exclusives.
Gamespot
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season 18 Will See Big Nerfs Made To Popular PvP Exotics
Season 18 of Destiny 2 arrives in a few weeks, and while Bungie is still keeping details on the theme of its next quarter a secret, the studio has revealed more information about its plans for weapon-tuning. The main focus is to buff under-utilized weapon archetypes, boost multiple perks, and to nerf certain Exotic weapons that have been too dominant in PvP and Trials of Osiris.
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy's Big Launch Overwhelms Servers, Freebies Coming As An Apology
Tower of Fantasy, a new gacha MMORPG that is drawing major comparisons to Genshin Impact, ran into a few launch issues when its servers went live in specific regions last night. But worry not, because developer Hotta Studios has announced that the problems have been fixed or will be within 48 hours--and players are entitled to some freebies.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Co-Op Games To Play In 2022
While playing against friends and family in games is certainly fun, some of the most memorable gaming experiences happen when teaming up to overcome challenges in your favorite games. If you own an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and are looking for some good cooperative titles, you've come to the right place. The best Xbox co-op games create meaningful and fun shared experiences. Whether you're looking for a game to play online with friends or something light and fun to enjoy on the couch with your partner, we think you'll find something that stands out on this list. From live service games like Sea of Thieves and Destiny 2 to lovingly crafted platformers such as It Takes Two and Unravel 2, there's no shortage of rewarding co-op games on Xbox, regardless of which genres you're into. We've organized the list in alphabetical order and will continue to update it as more excellent co-op games are released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Guides, Tips & Tricks
By Matt Espineli, Alessandro Fillari, James Carr, Phil Hornshaw, Jordan Ramée, Billy Givens, Claire Lewis, Tamoor Hussain, Chris Pereira, Steven T. Wright, Steve Watts and Mark Delaney. In GameSpot's official Apex Legends walkthrough, you'll find everything you need to know about the battle royale game all in one place....
Gamespot
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
PUBG Adds 80,000 New Players Every Day
Krafton, the company that owns and operates PUBG, has released its latest earnings report. In addition to financial figures, the report shines a light on how well the game is performing these days. Krafton said PUBG for console and PC, which just recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, is growing steadily...
Gamespot
Snag A DualSense PS5 Controller For $55 Right Now
DualSense controllers are almost listed for their regular price of $70, so it's not easy to find a deal on a second controller for multiplayer. But if you don’t mind picking up an open box version, you can snag a DualSense for just $55 on eBay. Free shipping and returns are both included with your purchase, and you’ll have 30 days to send the DualSense back if it doesn’t live up to your standards.
Comments / 0