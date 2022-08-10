ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Updates on the quarterbacks heading into the scrimmages (VIP)

Go behind the scenes in Texas A&M's quarterback battle with a look at the three players that are competing for the starting job in Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman. Each of them brings different attributes to the position and one of them appears to be having a very good camp so far. We tell you why and what that means as the Aggies head into the first scrimmage of the pre season.
texags.com

Press Conference: Fisher, Aggies discuss first seven practices of Fall Camp

Thursday evening will be Texas A&M's eighth practice of Fall Camp as the Maroon & White continue to prepare for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. On Thursday afternoon, Jimbo Fisher, Demani Richardson and Caden Davis addressed the media. The following are live, paraphrased notes from Jimbo Fisher’s Thursday afternoon media availability:...
texags.com

2022 Texas A&M Football Wallpapers

August is upon us, we're already two weeks into Fall Camp, and we are officially less than a month away from Aggie Football. So it's time for you to finally retire last year's wallpapers and upgrade your devices, Ags. Enjoy, and #BTHOeveryone. Click the links below each photo to download...
KBTX.com

College Station ISD implements new security measures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
KBTX.com

Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
KBTX.com

Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
KBTX.com

Bryan churches send blessings to BISD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
