texags.com
The anatomy of a camp quarterback battle with former QB Jake Hubenak
Former Texas A&M quarterback Jake Hubenak joined Friday morning's edition of TexAgs Radio to go inside a fall camp quarterback battle and share his thoughts on what it's like competing to be QB1 for the Maroon & White. Key notes from Jake Hubenak interview. It's the best quarterback battle I...
Updates on the quarterbacks heading into the scrimmages (VIP)
Go behind the scenes in Texas A&M's quarterback battle with a look at the three players that are competing for the starting job in Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman. Each of them brings different attributes to the position and one of them appears to be having a very good camp so far. We tell you why and what that means as the Aggies head into the first scrimmage of the pre season.
Texas A&M Football: 3 recruits the Aggies could flip from the 2023 class
The Texas A&M football recruiting team has had a pretty up-and-down start to this cycle. They’ve been primarily targeting a lot of highly ranked recruits, and when you play that game, you miss out on a lot of prospects as well. As the class stands right now, they are...
texags.com
Press Conference: Fisher, Aggies discuss first seven practices of Fall Camp
Thursday evening will be Texas A&M's eighth practice of Fall Camp as the Maroon & White continue to prepare for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. On Thursday afternoon, Jimbo Fisher, Demani Richardson and Caden Davis addressed the media. The following are live, paraphrased notes from Jimbo Fisher’s Thursday afternoon media availability:...
texags.com
2022 Texas A&M Football Wallpapers
August is upon us, we're already two weeks into Fall Camp, and we are officially less than a month away from Aggie Football. So it's time for you to finally retire last year's wallpapers and upgrade your devices, Ags. Enjoy, and #BTHOeveryone. Click the links below each photo to download...
KBTX.com
College Station ISD implements new security measures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
KBTX.com
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
KBTX.com
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
KBTX.com
Bryan churches send blessings to BISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
Bryan police say Blinn College hostage situation 'unsubstantiated'
The Bryan Police Department reported Friday morning of a possible situation.
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
wtaw.com
Drought Emergency Declarations By The Mayors In College Station And Bryan
The mayors of College Station and Bryan have issued emergency declarations due to the ongoing drought. The cities refer to state law on what cities can now do. Options include mandatory evacuations and apply for state and/or federal assistance. Both cities are also allowed to activate emergency management plans.
Waco family, 3-year-old daughter dead after fiery wrong-way crash: Texas DPS
A fatal crash outside Temple has killed a young couple and their 3-year-old daughter, officials said.
