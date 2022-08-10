Click here to read the full article. Tommy Hilfiger and ThredUp have joined forces for the sake of sustainability. Launching today is their resale program, which aims to close the fashion loop, lessen their carbon footprint and keep products in use for longer. Here’s how it works: Consumers can clean out their closets and shop secondhand by generating a prepaid shipping label from tommy.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with women’s and kid’s items from any brand in their closet and ship it to ThredUP for free. If any of the women’s and kid’s items are selected for resale and sell...

