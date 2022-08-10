Read full article on original website
Tommy Hilfiger and ThredUp Aim to Close Fashion Loop With New Resale Program
Click here to read the full article. Tommy Hilfiger and ThredUp have joined forces for the sake of sustainability. Launching today is their resale program, which aims to close the fashion loop, lessen their carbon footprint and keep products in use for longer. Here’s how it works: Consumers can clean out their closets and shop secondhand by generating a prepaid shipping label from tommy.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with women’s and kid’s items from any brand in their closet and ship it to ThredUP for free. If any of the women’s and kid’s items are selected for resale and sell...
Vogue
Alexa Chung Makes A Classic Manolo Mule Look Fresh
We love nothing more than seeing someone’s style rules in action, particularly when they are Alexa Chung’s. When the self-confessed tomboy broke down her Life in Looks for British Vogue, she also professed a “weird affection for very girly, saccharine gowns and dresses”. Case in point,...
Polo Ralph Lauren’s Just-Released US Open Collection Is a Certified Ace
While the US Open is still weeks away, the world of tennis is already filled with intriguing stories. Serena William’s bombshell announcement that the NYC-based tournament will be her last has dominated conversation, as has other big-name stars exclusions from the games due to COVID-related complications. But perhaps the biggest news of all doesn’t center around the racquet-wielding stars, but the heritage label that outfits them: that’s right, the Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Collection is back.
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Gigi Hadid Just Made Birkenstocks Look So Fresh With This Simple Outfit Idea
Gigi Hadid's laid-back style and Birkenstocks go hand in hand, so it wasn't surprising to see her wearing them the other day in New York. They're the ultimate throw-on-and-go summer shoes (spoken by someone who does so nearly every day). But they're not the freshest shoes on the market, which is more than okay. That said, Hadid made them look fresh with her impeccable yet effortless outfit.
Vogue
Gigi Finds A Chic Alternative To Birkenstocks
It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival and made lime-green a colour to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
Vince Camuto Flash Sale: Get These $99 Top-Selling Sandals For $35 Today Only
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
womenfitness.net
Women’s Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wireless Skinny Strap
As good as wearing nothing at all, Calvin Klein’s bestselling bralette features a flexible fit and sleek, seamless finish. From the label’s Invisibles collection, it’s their softest slip-on bra style, designed to disappear under any look.
Fashion Icons Say This Sandal Is The Shoe Of The Summer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fashionable wedges are a must-have for your wardrobe this summer. Whether you’re planning a vacation, a special night out or just a day at the office, these cute and comfortable wedges will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. If you’ve been a fan of TOMS original slip-on shoes, you’ll love this platform style.
Harper's Bazaar
Why this new Marc Jacobs bag is so versatile
This year, the inimitable Marc Jacobs has created something truly special, an accessory that offers the perfect balance of practicality and luxury: the J Marc Shoulder Bag. Inspired and evolved from the iconic designs of the spring/summer 2016 collection, it’s a convertible bag crafted in smooth leather and sealed by J Marc hardware.
hypebeast.com
BED J.W. FORD SS23 Embraces the Intimacy of Everyday Evolution
For BED J.W. Ford’s latest offering for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, designer Shinpei Yamagishi welcomes the intimacy of everyday evolution. From looking at the atmosphere around him to integrating his own experiences, the collection revels in newfound beauty. By centering on this reality, Yamagishi puts forth a range of...
womenfitness.net
Lorna Jane Womens Fearless Tank Top
Be fearless in this lightweight inspirational tank. The loose fit and slightly higher neckline makes it ideal for travel and layering over your favorite lj sports bra.
womenfitness.net
Women’s Reflective Trim Peplum Activewear Jacket with Stand Collar
Stay on the go in this reflective trim peplum jacket by Terez. Made with 100% polyester. The windbreaker style and roomy construction offer lightweight coverage while on your morning run or commuting to the gym. Reflective details increase visibility in low lighting. It features a cinch waist peplum hem and stand collar. Layer it over all your favorite active or casual wear. Full zipper closure. This jacket is guaranteed authentic.
womenfitness.net
adidas Women’s Tennis Y-Tank Top
Made to help you own the court. The Y-shaped strap on this adidas tennis tank top has been purposely positioned to free your arms. The soft fabric stretches with every move as you keep your rival on the back foot. Best of all, sweat-wicking AEROREADY means you’ll feel fresh through it all.
Tory Burch Debuts Essence of Dreams Fragrance Collection
Click here to read the full article. Tory Burch is getting back to fragrance, starting with a new collection. With a renewed vision for her brand’s beauty business after Shiseido acquired the license in 2019, Burch is reimagining her vision for the category.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Called Essence of Dreams, the collection consists of five scents, ranging in price from $90 for 50 milliliters to $125 for 90 milliliters. They are each based on emotions, including love, freedom, joy, magic and...
womenfitness.net
adidas Women’s Essentials 3-Stripes Quarter Zip Fleece
A quarter-zip fleece for a full day of comfort.
womenfitness.net
Women Women Sports Bras Cross Straps Cotton Striped Fitness
💥The best gift for girlsfriend/wife/friends💕Buy now💕Today’s big sale 💕Buy 2 get 7% off! Buy 3 get 17% off! Buy 5 get 27% off! 💥💥All items will be shipped within 1-2 business days after payment. Standard shipping, about 7-15 business days to arrive. 💥💥Please click “Special Offers and Product Promotions” to participate in our store today’s specials. The more you buy, the more discounts you get.
womenfitness.net
Under Armour Women’s Define The Run City Pck Tank
Light & durable stretch woven fabric delivers superior comfort & breathability. Soft & durable bonded seams for lasting comfort & performance. Mesh back inset with cutout design for extra ventilation. Cropped front hem with longer, shaped back for optimal coverage. Reflective details deliver greater visibility on low-light runs.
womenfitness.net
Women’s Modest Slimming Plus Size Swimsuits One Piece Zip Front
Wanna look fashionable and sexy, this new swimsuit would be your first choice. Solid torso color for a streamlined look while contrasted binding color to shape a more fashionable illusion. High cut-out on leg part, shaping your body in a seductive slim way. Besides, its wide strap and padded cup...
