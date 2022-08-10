Read full article on original website
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Registration open for Sept. 9 Conservation Bus Tour of Knox, Waldo counties
The Conservation Bus Tour that travels through Knox County has expanded into Waldo County. This year Knox-Lincoln SWCD is partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through its Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox and Lincoln counties.
Agenda set for RSU 40 board meeting August 18
UNION — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 40 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m. via livestream and in the district’s central office. Participate virtually at: meet.google.com/xvw-ewtj-tgr Agenda. I. Call to Order. A. Pledge of...
‘El Faro Salute’ Memorial Dedication and Fundraiser
Jay Sawyer is an artist from Rockland, Maine. Before the art he attended Maine Maritime Academy and worked for nine years on the water before returning home to his family. Like all of you who make your living on the water, he had experienced good times and bad ones at sea. Like all of you, his reaction to tragedy at sea is different. When a ship sinks and a crew is lost the family and loved ones grieve the most, mariners next, and the rest of the world is a distant third.
Margaret Fish, service and obituary
ROCKPORT — Margaret Irene Hughes Fish, fondly known by friends and family as “Boo,” enjoyed Christmas with her family, and then passed away peacefully at home on the final day of 2021 at the age of 91. A truly positive and happy soul who was loved so...
Maine communities have purchased the Hampden trash facility they aim to restart
The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
Richard Nightingale, obituary
ROCKPORT — Richard Nightingale (Dick) of Rockport, Maine, passed away on August 6, 2022, after a month-long battle with acute respiratory failure related to Covid-19. Dick was born on October 1, 1939, in Skowhegan, Maine and was raised by his adoring grandparents, Bertha and Burton Nightingale. He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1958. Although he was accepted into the Maine Maritime Academy, he elected instead to pursue a career in real estate. In 1964 he married the former Mary Richardson of Portland, Maine.
Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors to host Maine Boat & Home Symposium
ROCKLAND—On August 12-13, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors will host a gathering of boat owners and lovers of the coast in Rockland to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the award-winning magazine. The Symposium schedule includes a documentary screening, personal tours of boatbuilding shops, presentations by experts in their various...
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
Apprenticeshop hosts 19th annual Red Jacket Regatta, Aug. 13
ROCKLAND — The 19th edition of the Red Jacket youth sailing regatta will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022; races start around 11 a.m. An edition sponsored by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors. The Regatta celebrates the glory of the world famous clipper ship Red Jacket, built in...
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN- OPEN
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Kingsbury’s people
This article is for people who enjoy an occasional glimpse into someone else’s life – nothing scandalous or earth-shaking, just odds and ends about the ordinary lives of people in another time. The main source is Henry D. Kingsbury’s Kennebec County history. The Illustrated History of Kennebec...
Aug. 13 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
Maine state fairs face more attendees with fewer workers, volunteers
As the gates at the Topsham Fair opened Wednesday morning, vendors were readying their booths while a band tuned up on the stage. It was the calm before the storm as workers and volunteers got ready for another busy day at the week-long, annual agricultural event. After two years of...
Orrington waste-processing facility accepting trash again after fire
ORRINGTON, Maine — The Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. (PERC) in Orrington is accepting trash again after shutting down in late July due to a fire at the facility that damaged cables. The waste-to-energy processing facility reduces the volume of trash sent to landfills by 90 percent by taking in...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported one traffic citation Aug. 4 - 10, for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the single traffic citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty...
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
