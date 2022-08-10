ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions rookie Jameson Williams switches to No. 9 after getting Matthew Stafford's blessing

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0MdE_0hC1gJFX00

No one on the Lions wore No. 9 last season out of respect for Matthew Stafford, who was traded to the Rams after 12 seasons in Detroit. But in 2022, No. 9 will make its return.

Rookie receiver Jameson Williams will wear Stafford’s old number, and he made sure to get the quarterback’s blessing first. According to Eric Woodyard, Williams texted Stafford about the switch before making it official.

Williams originally planned to wear No. 18 with the Lions, but he made the change recently with the preseason getting underway this weekend.

The Lions selected Williams with the 12th overall pick in the draft this year. He’s currently on the non-football injury list and recovering from a torn ACL suffered at Alabama, so it might be a little while before Lions fans see No. 9 on the field again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: 6 takeaways from their preseason loss to Steelers

The Seahawks lost their first preseason game of the year, falling on the road against the Steelers by a score of 32-25. Here are several takeaways from tonight’s game. There’s no inactives list during the preseason and the Seahawks didn’t give the courtesy of officially ruling any of their players out before the game started. However, it became clear pretty early that many of their most-important pieces would not be involved. On offense, the team’s top-two wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were among those sitting out. Defensively, star safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs were also on the sidelines, as was linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Alabama State
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Justin Evans snags Saints second interception vs. Texans

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans has been away from football for the last two seasons. He missed 2020 after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list and then did not play in 2021 as he focused on his recovery. Returning to the league this season with the New Orleans Saints, Evans has a chance to revitalize his career after being derailed by injuries. He started that journey off with a bang in his preseason debut with the Saints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Rams#Switches#American Football#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Broncos QB Kendall Hinton with stunning TD catch

Kendall Hinton was thrown into the worst possible situation during the 2020 COVID-19-plagued NFL season. Saturday, the wide receiver turned quarterback turned wide receiver, was on the receiving end of a much better circumstance. In 2020, Hinton became the Broncos’ starting quarterback for a game when the team’s QB room...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy