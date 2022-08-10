Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Explore a Trolley Graveyard Hidden Inside the Pennsylvania ForestTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Related
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise
There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Washington County Fair opens Saturday with something fun for everyone
Are you looking for something fun for the whole family? Look no further than the annual Washington County Fair from Saturday through Aug. 20. For its 224th year, the fair will be bigger and better than ever, with daily concerts, main events, livestock auctions, a midway carnival and a new beer, wine and spirits festival.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 parcels transferred to redevelopment authority along 4th Avenue in Arnold
Arnold continues to benefit from a recent zoning change on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue. Council on Tuesday night approved the transfer of five former residential parcels on that block to the city’s redevelopment authority for business use. Properties at 1339, 1341, 1349 and 1351 likely will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oversized Load: Final beams for Fern Hollow Bridge start arriving at construction site
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's quite a sight Thursday in Regent Square as the final beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge arrive at the construction site.It's a spectacle that brought out onlookers and major feat of logistics that also impacted traffic.Watch the arrival here >>What the crews from PennStress, which made the beams, are doing, is nothing short of amazing. The beams came down the Parkway East from Murrysville, "oversized load" signs on the tractor trailer.As well choreographed as a Broadway musical, the construction steps that have been taken in the last week have made incredible progress since the final...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland land bank buys first properties in New Kensington, Arnold
The Westmoreland County Land Bank bought its first properties in New Kensington and Arnold since the cities and their school district joined the blight-fighting program. Six residential properties in New Kensington and one in Arnold were among a dozen tax-delinquent properties the land bank bought at a judicial sale on Monday.
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument in Bedford County, PA
I’ve come across many sad spots in my travels around Pennsylvania, but, as a parent, I’m not sure there are any quite like the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument. The Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument (also known as the Cox Monument) is located...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Addressing housing crisis in Westmoreland
American Rescue Plan Funds are finally being used in Westmoreland County. Commissioners Gina Cerilli Thrasher, Doug Chew and Sean Kertes, thank you for your preliminary work. You now have a moral obligation to spend the remaining $70 million to help those most devastated by the pandemic. Allocating funds toward blight...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Comments sought on plans for bridge replacement, detour in Derry Township
PennDOT intends to replace an aging bridge on Route 982 in Derry Township and is inviting the public to review and comment on plans for the project. Information and maps detailing the project, along with a proposed detour route, can be viewed online through Aug. 23. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12. Click on...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service
Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lammas Day fest in New Derry will celebrate traditional crafts, corn harvest
Derry Area Historical Society’s annual Lammas Day celebration is set for Sunday, with expanded activities including a fiber arts demonstration and tastings of locally produced beer and wine. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the society’s restored 1817 Fulton House inn at 357 W....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Almanac
Concerns raised about Bethel Park elementary project
BETHEL PARK – Construction of a new K-5 elementary center at the current site of Neil Armstrong Middle School has prompted a few concerns and questions from those who live nearby. Three residents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Bethel Park School’s Board’s facilities and services committee....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Denzel Washington joins grand opening of August Wilson House
Brenda Tate walked past August Wilson’s childhood home many times. She said she lived next door to the famous Pittsburgh playwright while growing up in the Hill District. When she heard the news of his home being preserved and transformed into an arts center, she was thrilled. “This is...
Self-driving vehicle facility planned for Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - A new self-driving vehicle facility is coming to Westmoreland County. The East Huntingdon location will have a three-mile test track. PennDOT is building the facility on state-owned land at RIDC Westmoreland. Once finished, companies developing self-driving vehicles can rent the facility for testing. It's expected to open in 2024.
Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
Comments / 0