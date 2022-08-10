In our team-by-team previews published during the July lull, we looked at what's changed for each franchise and where they stand in the most significant betting markets. In some cases, we might be buying, and in others, we'll sell. We've already addressed sneaky candidates for most wins, but sadly, there are plenty of contenders for worst record this season, and as uncomfortable as it is to say, almost every team is just one early-season injury away from total catastrophe.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO