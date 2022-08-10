ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

ESPN

Journeyman Wynton Bernard keys Colorado Rockies win after 10 seasons in minors

DENVER -- Wynton Bernard finally got his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres, and he made it count. Bernard, batting eighth and playing center field, singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
Kyle Freeland
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues

Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Harris' late blast lifts Braves to 4-3 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Friday night. Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Preller criticizes Tatis' maturity amid PED suspension

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller was left disappointed by the news of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. "I think we're hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be some maturity," Preller said Friday, according to The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Rockies RHP Alex Colome (elbow) placed on IL

The Colorado Rockies placed right-hander Alex Colome on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness. The move is retroactive to Aug. 12. Colome, 33, is 2-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 46 relief appearances this season. He has four saves. The 10-year veteran is 34-33 with a 3.24 ERA and...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

DENVER -- — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Saturday night. Gallen (8-2) struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Rockies
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals' stars shine in win over Brewers

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered as the St. Louis Cardinals opened a key National League Central series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-1 victory on Friday. The first-place Cardinals improved to 11-3 in their past 14 games and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Brewers....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza not in Rockies' Friday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Daza is being replaced in center field by Wynton Bernard versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 307 plate appearances this season, Daza has a .299 batting average with a .712 OPS, 1 home run,...
DENVER, CO
theScore

NFL season prop betting: Fewest wins

In our team-by-team previews published during the July lull, we looked at what's changed for each franchise and where they stand in the most significant betting markets. In some cases, we might be buying, and in others, we'll sell. We've already addressed sneaky candidates for most wins, but sadly, there are plenty of contenders for worst record this season, and as uncomfortable as it is to say, almost every team is just one early-season injury away from total catastrophe.
NFL
FOX Sports

Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -146, Rockies +124; over/under is 11 1/2...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Rockies go viral over heartwarming gesture for minor-leaguer

The Colorado Rockies’ 2022 season may be remembered for something that goes far beyond wins and losses. The Rockies had an awesome gesture this week for longtime minor-leaguer Wynton Bernard. At 31 years old, Bernard has been in the minors for over a decade but has never played in the bigs. But that is finally set to change, as the Rockies officially selected his contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, paving the way for Bernard to make his MLB debut.
DENVER, CO

