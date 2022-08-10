Read full article on original website
Phillies announcers, others fire back at Keith Hernandez for dig at team
Keith Hernandez has become the new public enemy in Philadelphia after he took a dig at the team during a Mets broadcast earlier in the week.
Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record
Former Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is closing in on one of Barry Bond's many records.
Journeyman Wynton Bernard keys Colorado Rockies win after 10 seasons in minors
DENVER -- Wynton Bernard finally got his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres, and he made it count. Bernard, batting eighth and playing center field, singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed
The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues
Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
Harris' late blast lifts Braves to 4-3 win over Marlins
MIAMI (AP) — Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Friday night. Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent.
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
Preller criticizes Tatis' maturity amid PED suspension
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller was left disappointed by the news of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. "I think we're hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be some maturity," Preller said Friday, according to The...
Rockies RHP Alex Colome (elbow) placed on IL
The Colorado Rockies placed right-hander Alex Colome on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness. The move is retroactive to Aug. 12. Colome, 33, is 2-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 46 relief appearances this season. He has four saves. The 10-year veteran is 34-33 with a 3.24 ERA and...
Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0
DENVER -- — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Saturday night. Gallen (8-2) struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his...
Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy's 4-hit game
Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is...
Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
Cardinals' stars shine in win over Brewers
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered as the St. Louis Cardinals opened a key National League Central series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-1 victory on Friday. The first-place Cardinals improved to 11-3 in their past 14 games and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Brewers....
Yonathan Daza not in Rockies' Friday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Daza is being replaced in center field by Wynton Bernard versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 307 plate appearances this season, Daza has a .299 batting average with a .712 OPS, 1 home run,...
Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2
Arizona Diamondbacks (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -146, Rockies +124; over/under is 11 1/2...
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
Rockies go viral over heartwarming gesture for minor-leaguer
The Colorado Rockies’ 2022 season may be remembered for something that goes far beyond wins and losses. The Rockies had an awesome gesture this week for longtime minor-leaguer Wynton Bernard. At 31 years old, Bernard has been in the minors for over a decade but has never played in the bigs. But that is finally set to change, as the Rockies officially selected his contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, paving the way for Bernard to make his MLB debut.
