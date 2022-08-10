ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FDA warns multiple retailers for selling unapproved drugs for mole and skin tag removal

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFC7W_0hC1ecko00

FDA issues warning over mole removal drugs 00:36

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA is warning online retailers about selling products marketed for removing moles and skin tags.

The agency sent letters to Amazon, Ariella Naturals, and Justified Laboratories, telling them some of their products are not FDA approved.

They said if the companies do not address the violations within 15 days, they could face legal action.

According to the agency, selling those products is a public health risk and can cause injury and/or scarring.

Products and companies impacted by the warning can be found on the Food & Drug Administration website at this link .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

New recall alert: Erectile dysfunction drugs found hidden in another supplement

A few Launch Sequence supplements were pulled from shelves in early July after laboratory tests showed they contained undeclared tadalafil. That’s the generic name for Cialis, a drug people typically use to treat male erectile dysfunction. Now, a few weeks later, there’s a similar action in place for the same reason. Ultra Supplement issued a recall for Sustango supplements that were available on Amazon. Lab testing showed the supplements also contain the same tadalafil drug without disclosing it on the package.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

FDA warns Amazon, other vendors about sale of skin tag removal products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon, for selling unapproved products for removing moles and skin tags. No over-the-counter medications have FDA approval for that purpose, and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits interstate sale of unapproved drugs and cosmetics.
CANCER
NBC News

Laxative sold by Walmart, CVS, Walgreens is recalled over contamination concerns

A laxative sold at major U.S. retailers is being recalled after "serious adverse reactions” were reported. All flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall, which the Food and Drug Administration said is being initiated over concerns about bacterial contamination. The product is sold at CVS, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart under a variety of generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Loud Muscle Science, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Launch Sequence Capsules Due to the Presence of Undeclared Tadalafil in United States and Canada

Food recall news: Loud Muscle Science, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Launch Sequence Capsules Due to the Presence of Undeclared Tadalafil in United States and Canada. Hauppauge, NY, Loud Muscle Science, LLC is voluntarily recalling the following Launch Sequence products and lots listed in the table below to the consumer level. Laboratory analysis undertaken at the request of Loud Muscle Science, LLC found the products to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The presence of tadalafil in the Launch Sequence products makes these products unapproved drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore, subject to recall.
SCIENCE
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Skin Tag#Mole#Kdka#Justified Laboratories
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine

CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Laboratories
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
64K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy