FDA warns multiple retailers for selling unapproved drugs for mole and skin tag removal

FDA issues warning over mole removal drugs 00:36

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA is warning online retailers about selling products marketed for removing moles and skin tags.

The agency sent letters to Amazon, Ariella Naturals, and Justified Laboratories, telling them some of their products are not FDA approved.

They said if the companies do not address the violations within 15 days, they could face legal action.

According to the agency, selling those products is a public health risk and can cause injury and/or scarring.

Products and companies impacted by the warning can be found on the Food & Drug Administration website at this link .