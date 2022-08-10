Read full article on original website
wtva.com
VIDEO: Third arrest made in Lee County Homiside
The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
radionwtn.com
After Extradition To Dyer County, Murder Suspect Held Without Bond
Dyer County, Tenn.–Murder suspect David Swift has been extradited back to Dyer County and is being held without bond in the Dyer County Jail. Swift was arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Mark Hayes on a charge of Premeditated First Degree Murder of his former wife over a decade ago.
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
WBBJ
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
WBBJ
Bicentennial legacy projects to leave lasting impact in Jackson-Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration wraps up this weekend, but a few projects will carry on the legacy for years to come. The Bicentennial’s theme of “Connecting Through the Centuries” inspired the Bicentennial Committee to create several legacy projects to leave an impact on future generations.
radionwtn.com
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
WBBJ
Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County
ON MONDAY, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASED INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC PERTAINING TO THE ARSON OF A BUSINESS IN THE COOLEY'S CORNER COMMUNITY IN WESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. NUMEROUS TIPS WERE RECEIVED FROM THE PUBLIC WHICH LEAD TO A SUSPECT BEING IDENTIFIED AND CHARGED. ON THURSDAY, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EXECUTED AN ARREST WARRANT ON CHRISTOPHER LYNN JORDAN, 42, OF THE CENTRAL HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. JORDAN IS CHARGED WITH ARSON IN THE 2ND DEGREE, BURGLARY IN THE 3RD DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN THE 1ST DEGREE, THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE 4TH DEGREE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN THE 2ND DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. JORDAN WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $49,000 BOND.
Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church
A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
brownsvilleradio.com
City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg
Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
WBBJ
McGruff the Crime Dog returns to educate next generation
JACKSON, Tenn. — McGruff the Crime Dog is back and ready to educate the next generation. For decades, McGruff has been a famous figure in the lives of many adults, because of his stamina in encouraging and educating them as children. Parents have voiced their desire to have McGruff...
WBBJ
Residents join in historic bicentennial event
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is full of events including a historic burial of the Bicentennial Time Capsule. History is being made here at Bicentennial Park with the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Time Capsule being buried today, and in 50 years will be seen by people here in the Hub City.
WBBJ
Bicentennial celebration continues with parade
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
WBBJ
County Commission chairman talks about Thursday meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held an agenda review on Thursday, and there were several items to go over. The committee was late getting all of their numbers from the state, causing there to be a delay in tax rates. The committee approved a budget based on...
WBBJ
Bicentennial finale happens tonight!
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!. The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!. The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson. The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and...
WBBJ
Jackson Arts Council hosts award reception
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council hosted an awards reception for sub-recipients of National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue plan funding. Twelve sub-recipients have been chosen to receive portions of the $150,000 award. The funds are estimated to reach more than 137,000 people in the region.
Covington Leader
North Covington Dollar General temporarily shut down by city over ‘life safety issues’
Shoppers expecting to pop into the North Covington Dollar General will have to go elsewhere for the time being. On Friday morning, Covington Fire Chief Richard Griggs confirmed the store was closed by the fire marshal for life safety issues. He said the fire department received seven different complaints about...
WBBJ
Closing ceremony held for Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration has been going on all year to celebrate 200 years of city and county history. Guests filled the seats as the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial hosted the closing ceremony, featuring the Bicentennial Choir and Orchestra. “We have our closing ceremony for the...
