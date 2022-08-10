Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
The internet reacts to cringeworthy Forspoken trailer with parodies and anger
Facepalm: There are several good reasons to be excited about Forspoken, the action-RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. Not only does it look like a potentially excellent game, but it's likely to be the first PC title to use Microsoft's DirectStorage. Sadly, its latest trailer fails to incite any feelings of excitement; instead, viewers have been left cringing so badly that their actual skeletons are curling (possibly).
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0