Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Twitter reacts as Tottenham score late to earn draw with Chelsea
Twitter reacts as Tottenham score late to earn draw with Chelsea.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 2
90min's Premier League team of the week for gameweek 2, including Gabriel Jesus, Luis Diaz, Kevin De Bruyne and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Premier League referee appointments - gameweek 3
Premier League referee appointments - gameweek 3.
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Alaba nets free-kick winner
David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored as Real Madrid beat Almeria in La Liga on Sunday night.
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd: Player ratings as Bees embarrass Red Devils
Player ratings from Brentford 4-0 Manchester United in the Premier League.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goncalo Ramos responds to Premier League transfer speculation
Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos has responded to recent transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.
90min
784
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0