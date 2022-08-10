ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

'They're all bought into it': Mazi Smith has big wish for Michigan's defense

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ImPh_0hC1YHhD00
Michigan football defensive tackle Mazi Smith is one of the team's unsung heroes. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football had multiple stars on its defense last year — from EDGEs Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to defensive back Daxton Hill. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has said he feels the “no-star” defense in 2022 could be even better, and the U-M players are intent on making that a reality.

They want to do it their own way, too.

“I’m quoting Mazi Smith on this,” senior defensive end Mike Morris said of Michigan’s senior defensive tackle. “Mazi wants us to be a more cohesive unit.

“So there’s no defense running through just a couple guys; it’s 11 men on the field getting the passer, rushing. It’s 11 people working as a cohesive unit to be the best defense we can be.”

‘I want to be bigger’: Why — and how — Michigan EDGE Mike Morris got up to 292 pounds

Three Michigan freshmen who will play on offense: ‘We’ll find a role to use them’

Make no mistake, by the time the season’s over, Michigan may well have stars. Smith and Morris are two top candidates, too. But flying to the football in pursuit and finishing tackles as a team is the vision. That’s how Smith wants it to happen, at least, and Morris said he and his teammates are “10 toes down with him.”

“He’s been very hands on with the whole unit, because we’ve been separated in the past, and he wants us to be one unit so we can rush the passer better,” Morris said. “He says — and I quote Mazi Smith — ’four pass rushers are better than two pass rushers.’ So, with him, [junior defensive tackle] Kris Jenkins, me, Uppy [graduate EDGE Taylor Upshaw], [junior EDGE] Braiden [McGregor], [junior EDGE] Jaylen Harrell and a couple other guys, we can work together as one unit instead of individuals.”

Smith’s goal is manifesting itself during Michigan’s fall camp. In walkthroughs, onlookers don’t even have to be looking the defense’s way to know what’s going on.

“We all communicate together,” Morris said. “When we’re in a walkthrough, it’s like nonstop communication throughout every level of the defense. Again, we’re walking as a ‘cohesive unit,’ to quote Mazi Smith. All levels of the defense are very communicative.”

And if one didn’t know what’s going on, they might think the Michigan defense is bickering.

“They just go together — everybody, that whole group — so well,” Michigan graduate tight end Luke Schoonmaker said of the Wolverines’ defense. “With their communication, we’ll be in walkthroughs, and they’re just screaming at each other, over-communicating. Everybody — linebackers, secondary — everybody. You can just tell from that, they’re all bought into it.

“Of course you had guys that played great last year, and some new guys this year that are getting opportunities, but I think that group just meshes so well together — and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Michigan freshmen standing out on defensive line

Michigan has a trio of defensive linemen who are standing out early on in fall camp, according to Morris, EDGE Derrick Moore and tackles Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham.

“I love D-Moore,” Morris raved of his Michigan teammate. “D-Moore is doing his thing. I’m looking forward to him getting his reps in the game.

“K.G. — big K.G. — Kenneth Grant. That’s a big boy — what, 6-5, 350-something right now. That’s a big boy right there.

“Mason Graham from the spring, he’s been doing his thing. I’d say in that freshman class, probably those three.”

Moore is 279 pounds, and Morris was asked if each of their roles will be similar, with Morris planning to move around the defensive line on both the interior and edge. Right now, though, Michigan is keeping it simple for Moore.

“A freshman coming in, our scheme is very complex to people who haven’t been in it for a year,” Morris explained. “I’m only saying it’s easier because I’ve been in it for a year. It was complex when I was comprehending it at first, but now it’s so much easier now that I know everything. But a guy like Derrick, we want to make sure he knows everything, so put something small on his plate, and then expand it, expand it, expand it, until he knows the ins and outs. He’ll probably be more on the edge.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Tarris Reed brings his large personality to Michigan basketball

Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, has turned his Defend the Block podcast into a must-listen. The past few weeks, he has been talking with each of the incoming freshman. On Tuesday, it was Tarris Reed’s turn, who explained his career so far, as well as his strengths and weaknesses, as well as this awesome, candid answer as to why he committed to Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Juwan Howard would ‘like to see more done’ with NIL at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard would like the university to be more proactive when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), he said Thursday afternoon. “NIL, it's one of these things where it has helped some programs with what they've done in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment

Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Contract News

Tom Izzo is going to remain on the Michigan State sideline for the foreseeable future. Izzo agreed to a five-year contract extension worth over $6 million annually, the university announced Thursday afternoon. "Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today's announcement further demonstrates...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Three Flint boxers from same gym to compete at national Golden Gloves tournament

FLINT, MI -- Three boxers from the same gym will be representing Flint on one of amateur boxing’s biggest stages next week. Jaquan McElroy, Christopher Thompson and Sardius Simmons, all who train out of the Berston Field House boxing gym located on the city’s north side, will compete in the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week.
FLINT, MI
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenkins
Person
Kenneth Grant
Person
Derrick Moore
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big K#Best Defense#American Football#College Football
The Detroit Free Press

State regulators: Company overrode alarms 460 times as chemical flowed toward Huron River

Tribar Manufacturing, the Wixom automotive supplier responsible for a release of potentially cancer-causing hexavalent chromium into the Huron River late last month, apparently overrode alarms 460 times on July 29, as a large tank containing the chemical was drained into the city of Wixom's wastewater treatment system, state regulators allege in violation notices issued to the company. ...
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park

Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: How he died

A 49-year-old man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release. Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson had worked at the plant for about seven months. A 48-year-old male coworker was in custody at Oakland County Jail. Later...
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

DTE is lying to you

Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy