Franchise Player: Don't look now, but Malik Heath could end up being 'the guy' for Ole Miss at wide receiver

Malik Heath has turned heads early in Ole Miss fall camp

In this edition of Franchise Player, a crossover Ole Miss podcast in association with the Ole Miss Spirit (On3) and Inside the Rebels (247), Ben Garrett and David Johnson deep-dive into a number of Rebel football topics, including the early emergence of Mississippi State transfer Malik Heath in fall camp.

Don’t look now, but Heath could be ‘the guy’ at wide receiver.

Plus, the Rebels, who have completed seven practices, face a critical scrimmage coming up, and the guys play a round of ‘Hot Take Hotel’ before finishing up with an impromptu ‘Recruit Check.’

What’s the latest with Ayden Williams, Deion Smith and Bryson Hurst?

Let’s get to it.