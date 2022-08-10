ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Pete Thamel, ESPN: Four coaches on the hottest seats ahead of 2022 season

By Daniel Morrison about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iWB2_0hC1Xdss00
Christian Petersen / Staff PhotoG/Getty

ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel announced four coaches who are on the hot seat for the 2022 season. They are Scott Frost, Bryan Harsin, Herm Edwards, and Geoff Collins.

As college football becomes a bigger business, expectations are higher for coaches. In particular, Power 5 coaches have high standards that they need to strive for. The game is also changing faster than it ever has before, making it difficult for coaches to keep up.

As Pete Thamel writes, it’s naïve to think that coaches won’t be fired in a given cycle for any reason.

“So any notion of a slower season in the industry of hiring and firing college football coaches is as naïve as ignoring the profound impact that the past few years have had on the future of college sports,” explained Pete Thamel.

Scott Frost, Nebraska

Record at Nebraska: 15-29 (four seasons)

Pete Thamel, like everyone else, knows that Nebraska coach Scott Frost is on the hot seat for the 2022 season. A native son who won a national championship as a player at Nebraska, Frost returned after turning UCF around from winless to perfect in two seasons flat.

The problem is that things haven’t gone like that at Nebraska. Scott Frost, now entering his fifth season, hasn’t made a bowl game. At a program as proud as Nebraska, that isn’t acceptable and Frost knows it.

“New athletic director Trev Alberts knows all this history and brought Scott Frost back this year with a salary cut by $1 million and a buyout that’s essentially cut in half after Oct. 1 to $7.5 million,” Pete Thamel explains Frost’s buyout. “Was this fiscal prudence? A contractual Hail Mary for a favorite son? Or just delaying the inevitable at a more tolerable buyout?”

Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Record at Auburn: 6-7 (one season)

You don’t have to be an insider to know that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat at Auburn. There was an argument about whether he should be hired in the first place and after a frustrating first year, there was a coup attempt. Harsin fought back, but as Pete Thamel knows, that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods.

“All signs point to Auburn’s infamous puppeteers — the cosmic forces outside the athletic department — as eager to oust Harsin in his second season after hamstringing his tenure through the ham-handed inquiry this February.”

“The soon-to-be-expiring contract of athletic director Allen Greene looms as an equally blinking sign of Auburn’s athletic intentions as the failed coup of Harsin. Greene is twisting in the wind, as the silence around his contract, which runs out in January 2023, speaks volumes about Auburn’s plan for him going forward. It’s extremely rare for a school to have an AD essentially working with less than a year remaining on his deal,” Pete Thamel explained.

Herm Edwards, Arizona State

Record at Arizona State: 25-18 (four seasons)

Pete Thamel includes Arizona State coach Herm Edwards on his list of coaches in trouble. If things were just based on wins and losses, Edwards would probably be fine. No, the Sun Devils haven’t played to their potential, but they’re a winning team under Edwards. The problem is that they’re facing NCAA violations.

Many people think the only reason why Herm Edwards hasn’t been fired already is that the Arizona State athletic director, Ray Anderson, is his former agent. Since then, numerous staffers have been pushed out and thrown under the bus over NCAA violations.

“ASU has a bad roster, underwhelming staff and the Pac-12’s worst recruiting class in 2023,” Pete Thamel writes. “All that, and a milquetoast 25-18 record under Edwards. ASU passed on starting over when the scope of the potential allegations against Edwards became apparent. Instead, they’ve emboldened the aggrieved staffers who claim they got pushed out for not cheating, who have been overloading NCAA investigators with evidence of the violations under Edwards’ watch. And the only people who don’t see this ending poorly are in the president’s and AD chairs in Tempe.”

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

Record at Georgia Tech: 9-25 (three seasons)

Geoff Collins made sense when he was hired at Georgia Tech. Collins is a Georgia native who wanted to embrace Atlanta’s culture. The problem was that he had to transition from Paul Johnson’s triple option to a spread offense. It hasn’t gone well.

Pete Thamel acknowledges that this has made the Georgia Tech job a harder job than usual. The roster turnover that he inherited was insane. At the same time, he’s still losing games that he shouldn’t be losing.

“Still, considering the caliber of school, location of campus and radius to top talent, it’s amazing that the Georgia Tech program is awash with so much apathy. Collins has losses to The Citadel, Temple and Northern Illinois, which meant his buzzy marketing hasn’t translated to the field.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What's been said about Auburn's quarterbacks in preseason camp

AUBURN, Alabama — One of the first milestones of Auburn's preseason quarterback competition is upon us. The Tigers will scrimmage for the first time in fall camp Saturday night inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The contenders in Auburn's QB race — T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford — are expected to receive equal reps with the first team. How they operate at the controls of the offense will help determine the battle going forward, though Bryan Harsin said this week that the team's second scrimmage will be when he really begins to look for separation amongst his signal-callers, and after which he may narrow down the competition.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Allen Greene
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
COLUMBUS, GA
bewellauburn.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Auburn Ranked

I will never pass up a good home cooked breakfast, but some of these restaurants make me wonder if my grandma is the chef. What better way to start your day than with a delicious meal? Breakfast is the most important meal because it fuels your day. Here goes my personal ranking, in order, of the best breakfast places in Auburn:
AUBURN, AL
auburnvillager.com

Candidate Q&A: Ward 5: Leah Billye Welburn V

The Auburn Villager sent out a questionnaire to all of the candidates for City Council running in contested races. The following are the responses (in italics) provided byWard 5 candidate Leah Billye Welburn V, who is running against Sarah Jane Levine and Henry "Sonny" Moreman III for the seat.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#American Football#Espn#Nebraska Record#Ucf
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

2 Columbus men charged in FBI agent shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men face federal charges from an alleged shooting with an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28, officials say. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Jarvis Smith and 24-year-old Joshuia Brown are now in custody. On August 9, a federal indictment was decided,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County jury finds suspect in attempted murder case guilty

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Lee County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a gas station shooting in Feb. 2021. According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the jury convicted Justin Upshaw on one count of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into occupied vehicles.
LEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
LEE COUNTY, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy