FBI agents who searched President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about Emmanuel Macron.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information – a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal. The...

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO