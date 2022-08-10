Read full article on original website
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
southcountynews.org
Vicksburg district hires new staff
Vicksburg Community Schools is resolving its staffing needs for the 2022-23 academic year, filling open positions and, in other cases, shuffling staff as circumstances warrant. During the board’s July 11 meeting, nearly a dozen new staff members were hired. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill said at that time there were just a...
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
wtvbam.com
Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for September 24
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater and Branch County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection has been scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Residents in the participating cities, villages and townships can take advantage of the day to dispose of assorted hazardous waste...
threeriversnews.com
LINDA CAROL MILLER
Linda Carol Miller, 73, of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Borgess Hospital. She was born March 26, 1949 in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Leon and Hazel (Selner) Rishel. Linda worked as a cashier at Harding’s and D & W, as well as in central supply at...
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
southcountynews.org
Vicksburg considers parade candy pickup
Vicksburg officials recently considered asking for a deposit from parade organizers to ensure the procession route is cleared of candy and litter afterwards. After discussion, council members took no action on the matter. Village Manager Jim Mallery later noted that the council already has a “no candy” rule in place...
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Area Man Named Fittest Man In The World For Age Range
Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
threeriversmi.org
Public Notice – Treatment Plant Permit
PUBLIC NOTICE – Three Rivers WWTP:. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Water Resources Division (WRD), proposes to reissue a permit to the City of Three Rivers for the Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 409 Wolf Road, Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, Michigan 49093. The applicant collects wastewater from the City of Three Rivers and the Village of Constantine. The applicant discharges treated municipal wastewater to the St. Joseph River.
wtvbam.com
West Garfield Marijuana Processor and Retail Establishment to come before Planners
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission is scheduled to take action on a special land use permit request from Craft Leaf, LLC of Detroit Monday night for the operation of an Adult Use Recreational Marijuana Processor and Retail Establishment at 211 West Garfield Road. City Planner Dean...
townbroadcast.com
Opportunity knocked, but ‘It’s Too Late’ for Wayland
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “But it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late,. though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died and I. can’t hide it, I just can’t...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
