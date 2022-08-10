ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivan Maisel: Clemson still ACC favorite after staff turnover

By Griffin McVeigh about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Clemson has won six-consecutive ACC championships. (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney finds himself in an unfamiliar situation with his coaching staff. For the first time during his tenure at Clemson, both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left in favor of other head coaching jobs. Tony Elliot will be staying within the conference, working at Virginia, while Brent Venables is back at his old stomping ground, taking over the Oklahoma program.

The replacements were hired within, as Brandon Streeter is the new OC and Wes Goodwin is the main DC. Even with the changes, Swinney and the Tigers are not expected to miss a step, at least to On3’s Ivan Maisel. He said the coaching turnover is something to watch for Clemson but still considers them the “lead dog” in the ACC.

“It’s a big leap because they had a terrible year last year winning only 10 games,” Maisel said sarcastically. “We wrote them off immediately last year and then when you go back and look, the defense was pretty salty. And the defense is pretty well in-tact from being salty. So they’re going to be much better.

“You got to assume the offense will be a little better and I think the biggest question with Clemson is simply the coaching transitions. Dabo Swinney has very little turnover and now, he’s got two new coordinators. We all think it will go smoothly but it will be interesting to watch. But I still think they’re the lead dog.”

How Clemson stacks up against the rest of the ACC

The ACC has been weaker over the past few years but seems to be on the rise for the 2022 season. Miami has a ton of hype after hiring Mario Cristobal, while North Carolina State is once again expected to compete for the conference championship. Pittsburgh, who is fresh off winning the ACC last season, is hoping to transition well as well in the post-Kenny Pickett era.

Even so, Clemson was viewed as the runaway favorite to win the ACC Championship this season. As Maisel mentions, the Tigers are still going to be one of the country’s top defenses, even with the change at defensive coordinator. The hope is that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will elevate to the offense Swinney has seen under previous quarterbacks such as Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

