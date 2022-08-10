ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State offensive lineman, former Badger Kayden Lyles out for 2022

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida State offensive lineman Kayden Lyles had his 2022 season cut short before it began. The former Wisconsin Badger suffered a knee injury and he is out indefinitely, head coach Mike Norvell revealed after practice on Wednesday.

Lyles posted a statement in a graphic on Twitter after Norvell broke the news. He vows to help the Seminoles by using his five years of experience to bring other linemen along this year.

“I know all too well that injuries are a part of playing football at the highest level,” Lyles wrote. “Unfortunately | will not be able to be on the field this season, but I came to Florida State to make an impact on this program and that is still what I will do.

“We have a group of dedicated offensive linemen, and l am going to use the experiences I’ve gained through five years of playing college football to help them develop any way | can. Thank you to everyone for the support. I’m going to approach every day with a mindset of improvement, and I’m looking forward to seeing what this team will do this season.”

Lyles to miss 2022 season

Lyles is no stranger to injury. He had two hip surgeries early in his career. In 2020, he missed UW’s final three games last season after suffering a knee injury.

Mike Norvell spoke highly of the transfer center after practice.

“He is an incredible person who has already built strong relationships,” Norvell said. “Kayden is going to continue to be part of what we are doing.”

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound lineman is a Madison, Wisconsin native. During his time with the Badgers, he was a Rimington Award watch list member. He played in 29 games with 15 starts. After entering the transfer portal, he announced his decision to join FSU in December.

