Astronomy

Sky This Month: August 2022

Midsummer observing means giant planets, with Jupiter and Saturn visible before midnight. Both planets offer hours of amazing views. Saturn is visible all night, while Jupiter rises a bit later. You might catch elusive Mercury in the early evening if you’re lucky. And the morning sky carries the glories of a growing Mars and a brilliant Venus.
How to Watch Perseid Meteor Shower This August

The Perseid meteorite is the finest widely recognized, yearly, spectacle of lights in the sky. It usually happens around July and August, when the Northern Horizon is somewhat gloomy and temperate. Considering the weather, it's an excellent opportunity to organize overnight vacations, galaxy picnics, as well as outdoor astronomy activities.
Don’t miss the last supermoon of 2022 – when to catch the Sturgeon moon

The last supermoon of 2022 will peak this week. The Sturgeon moon, as August’s full moon is called, will coincide with the peak of the Perseids meteor shower. And, because the moon is so bright during a supermoon event, it will be much harder to see the meteor shower that day. However, you’ll be able to get a great look at the full moon as it rises in the sky on August 11, 2022.
Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet

Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt, a zone beyond the orbit of Neptune brimming with hundreds of thousands of rocky, icy bodies each larger than 62 miles (100 kilometers) across as well as 1 trillion or more comets.
Artemis I: What you need to know about Nasa’s new Moon rocket launch

Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on the Florida coast may soon see its first launch of a massive Moon rocket since 1973, as the space agency prepares to launch its Artemis I mission as soon as 29 August.An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, Artemis I is Nasa’s first full test of hardware the agency hopes will put astronauts back on the Moon by 2025, and propel of a decade of lunar activities that will serve as a proving ground for technologies ultimately aimed at going on to visit Mars.Here’s everything you need to...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
This Week @NASA: New Image From Webb Telescope, Previewing Artemis I Moon Mission

A new image from our James Webb Space Telescope …. And an anniversary for one of our explorers on Mars … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. We previewed our uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon during a pair of briefings. On August 3, agency officials at our NASA Headquarters and at other NASA centers provided a “big picture overview” of the mission.
Catch glimpse of last supermoon of the year this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -– Be sure to look up at the sky this week and enjoy the last supermoon of the year.The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon moon. It's the fourth supermoon in a row. That's when the moon is at its closest approach to earth.The actual peak will be Thursday night - but the moon will look nearly full tonight, as well as Friday and Saturday.The next supermoon won't happen until August of next year.
NASA Says Restless Red Giant Star Betelgeuse Had an Unprecedented Explosion

Massive red supergiant star Betelgeuse is at the end of its life span, at least on cosmic timescales, but the gargantuan fireball is going out kicking and screaming. Astronomers used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories to determine that the senior star actually blew off part of its surface in 2019.
