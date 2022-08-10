Read full article on original website
Astronomy.com
Sky This Month: August 2022
Midsummer observing means giant planets, with Jupiter and Saturn visible before midnight. Both planets offer hours of amazing views. Saturn is visible all night, while Jupiter rises a bit later. You might catch elusive Mercury in the early evening if you’re lucky. And the morning sky carries the glories of a growing Mars and a brilliant Venus.
When Is August's Supermoon and What Time Will Full Moon Appear?
The full moon in August—often referred to as the "Sturgeon Moon"—will be the fourth and final supermoon of 2022.
2 meteor showers will light up the night sky this week. Here's how to watch
Over the last few days of July, the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will light up the night sky. Here's the best way to view the showers depending on your side of the equator.
natureworldnews.com
How to Watch Perseid Meteor Shower This August
The Perseid meteorite is the finest widely recognized, yearly, spectacle of lights in the sky. It usually happens around July and August, when the Northern Horizon is somewhat gloomy and temperate. Considering the weather, it's an excellent opportunity to organize overnight vacations, galaxy picnics, as well as outdoor astronomy activities.
Don’t miss the last supermoon of 2022 – when to catch the Sturgeon moon
The last supermoon of 2022 will peak this week. The Sturgeon moon, as August’s full moon is called, will coincide with the peak of the Perseids meteor shower. And, because the moon is so bright during a supermoon event, it will be much harder to see the meteor shower that day. However, you’ll be able to get a great look at the full moon as it rises in the sky on August 11, 2022.
Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet
Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt, a zone beyond the orbit of Neptune brimming with hundreds of thousands of rocky, icy bodies each larger than 62 miles (100 kilometers) across as well as 1 trillion or more comets.
Artemis I: What you need to know about Nasa’s new Moon rocket launch
Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on the Florida coast may soon see its first launch of a massive Moon rocket since 1973, as the space agency prepares to launch its Artemis I mission as soon as 29 August.An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, Artemis I is Nasa’s first full test of hardware the agency hopes will put astronauts back on the Moon by 2025, and propel of a decade of lunar activities that will serve as a proving ground for technologies ultimately aimed at going on to visit Mars.Here’s everything you need to...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Perseid meteor shower peaking now, but bright moon will get in the way
The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak overnight on Aug. 12 and 13, unfortunately coinciding with this month’s full Sturgeon Moon.
sciencealert.com
An Interstellar Object May Have Struck Earth. Scientists Plan to Search The Ocean
Back in 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth.
This Month's Sturgeon Moon Will Coincide With the Perseid Meteor Shower — How to See It
Get ready to stay up late — because the full moon in August 2022, aka the Sturgeon moon, is going to be a good one. Not only will it come with a significant spiritual meaning, but it will also coincide with the Perseid meteor shower. But what is a...
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: New Image From Webb Telescope, Previewing Artemis I Moon Mission
A new image from our James Webb Space Telescope …. And an anniversary for one of our explorers on Mars … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. We previewed our uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon during a pair of briefings. On August 3, agency officials at our NASA Headquarters and at other NASA centers provided a “big picture overview” of the mission.
Final supermoon of the year Thursday followed by the Perseid meteor shower over the weekend
Get out your telescopes and cameras this weekend as two beautiful space occurrences will be visible right from your Michigan backyard. The final supermoon of the year will be in sight Thursday evening, peaking at around 9:35 p.m. As it arrives at a closer distance to Earth, the moon appears larger and more glowy than ever.
Catch glimpse of last supermoon of the year this week
CHICAGO (CBS) -– Be sure to look up at the sky this week and enjoy the last supermoon of the year.The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon moon. It's the fourth supermoon in a row. That's when the moon is at its closest approach to earth.The actual peak will be Thursday night - but the moon will look nearly full tonight, as well as Friday and Saturday.The next supermoon won't happen until August of next year.
CNET
NASA Says Restless Red Giant Star Betelgeuse Had an Unprecedented Explosion
Massive red supergiant star Betelgeuse is at the end of its life span, at least on cosmic timescales, but the gargantuan fireball is going out kicking and screaming. Astronomers used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories to determine that the senior star actually blew off part of its surface in 2019.
Supermoon alert: The last supermoon of the year rises tonight!
August's full moon will occur tonight (Aug. 11) and is the last supermoon of the year. The dazzling Sturgeon supermoon will outshine many Perseid meteors.
Mars enters the evening sky tonight, here's how to find the Red Planet
The Red Planet is finally rising before midnight. Mars will start showing up in the evening sky Saturday (Aug. 13), although finding it will be tough for the first few days. The upshot, however, is that Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus are still pretty visible during various parts of the dark-sky hours.
Moon and Jupiter get together late Sunday night
Check out the king of the planets meeting up with the moon on Aug. 14, throughout most of the night.
