Invasive plant that can inhibit navigation found in 5 northwest Iowa lakes
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa DNR says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August 1.
Even with recent rains, drought conditions persist
This weekend’s showers dumped up to seven inches of rain on parts of Iowa, while many areas stayed dry, but even with the scattered downpours, drought conditions persist over wide sections of the state. Angie Rieck Hinz, an Iowa State University field agronomist, says that’s typical and it’s bringing...
It’s 8-1-1 day, reminding you to call before you dig
Today is 8-1-1 awareness day to remind you to call that phone number if you plan on any digging on your property. Iowa Utilities Board spokesman Don Tormey says the observance happens now because it’s — August 11th — or 8-1-1. “The law requires at any resident...
