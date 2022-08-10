Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Onondaga County residents urged to carry naloxone to prevent overdose deaths
The Onondaga County Health Department is reporting several significant spikes in overdose activity over the past two months. The county gathered the information through its OD MAP system, which uses 911 calls, among other indicators, to track overdose activity. They say they recorded 14 or more overdoses in 24 hours...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County
A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory
An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
