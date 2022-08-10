ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County

A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
MORRIS, NY
Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory

An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

