Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
'Trail of Treats' returning to downtown Owensboro in October
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the return of a popular Halloween event. An announcement made by the city on Friday says that the "Trail of Treats" event will return to downtown Owensboro on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city says the family-friendly Trail of...
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
Friends remember couple killed in Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, […]
Come Hungry! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit American Cancer Society
In advance of the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life Walk, there's a Yard Party planned to kick off the celebration. Have lunch with us tomorrow on the front lawn, register for Brantley Gilbert tickets, and learn more about the carnival/walk planned for Saturday. We have all the details!
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
Mary M. (Michos) Bennett
Mary M. (Michos) Bennett, age 89, of Newburgh, Ind., passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1933, in Virginia, Minn., to Nicholas and Athanasia (Papandreon) Michos. She graduated from Marion Indiana High School in...
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
Southwire in Hawesville Steps Up to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims
There's just something about Southwire in Hawesville. They always find a way to give back to those in need. They've been doing it for so long, so it's no surprise they want to give back to those impacted by the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help your fellow neighbors through Southwire’s Project GIFT on Friday.
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
3D printing comes to Ohio County
Ohio County's Public Library has a new device for its patrons to use. They announced on a Facebook post that they now have a working 3D printer. Patrons can print out designs in plastic from a computer file.
Video: Empowerment Academy Construction
The Empowerment Academy, Inc. is seeking additional funding to complete a long-term housing facility for homeless youth. It’s essential for the community, as students require access to basic necessities and life-skills training to succeed in their education. Take a look at the building progress with Trooper Corey King of Kentucky State Police.
F.C. Tucker Co. makes promotion
F.C. Tucker Co. has promoted Andy Rudolph to vice president of franchise operations. He most recently was co-manager of the downtown Evansville F.C. Tucker Emge operations. Rudolph serves as president of the Indiana Association of REALTORS.
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot
Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
