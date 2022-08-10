Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Memorial service in Pittsburgh kicks off initiative to celebrate Negro League players
A memorial service at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh kicked off an initiative to celebrate Negro League players who were forgotten after death. There are currently 13 cemeteries in the area where unmarked graves are located, including Allegheny Cemetery, Homestead Cemetery, Homewood Cemetery and Round Hill Cemetery. The initiative, ‘Negro Leagues...
local21news.com
Cincinnati gunman found to have deep ties in Pennsylvania
The recent Cincinnati gunman, revealed to be Ricky Schiffer, has been discovered to have connections to Pennsylvania. Schiffer was reported to have attended and graduated high school in central Pennsylvania in 1998. That same year, he enlisted in the Navy and would then go on to serve on the USS...
wtae.com
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead
Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch
The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in Pennsylvania
An evening at the drive-in is a quintessential American experience. Summer nights spent watching a double feature as lightning bugs flew by is a memory forever ingrained in our minds when we think about our childhood, and America's oldest drive-in theatre still promises a perfect summer night even in the year 2022. Keep reading to learn more.
RELATED PEOPLE
One of the Best Wineries in Pennsylvania Can Be Found Inside a Castle
You may not think of castles when thinking of Pennsylvania but the Keystone State is home to its fair share of majestic beauties. From the medieval style Fonthill Castle in the east to the historic brick Nemacolin Castle in the west, there are so many gorgeous gems just waiting to be explored.
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race
Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
Celebrating century-old Pennsylvania family-run farms
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms. “I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County. Jacobus has 95 […]
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
Have you ever been to Pennsylvania? If you have been to this beautiful state before then you know it's full of amazing places that are great options for both some fun weekend getaways as well as for longer vacations, for those who have more free time on their hands. Also, there is something for everybody in Pennsylvania so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most likely find something suitable for you here. With that in mind, here are five amazing places for an affordable weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nextpittsburgh.com
Where is Pittsburgh’s only statue of Andrew Carnegie?
With his name emblazoned on the city’s most venerated institutions from libraries and museums to Carnegie Mellon University, Andrew Carnegie’s legacy permeates Pittsburgh. This is why it’s surprising that there’s no public Carnegie statue in Pittsburgh. There’s a Carnegie bas-relief likeness on the Midtown Towers, but...
Mitch Trubisky to start at QB in Steelers’ preseason opener
Trubisky has primarily worked with the starters during training camp practices. Mitch Trubisky will have the first in-game opportunity to state his case at becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. Coach Mike Tomlin announced Trubisky as the starter Thursday for the preseason opener Saturday at home against Seattle. Trubisky,...
Here’s how you can see Metallica at their Pa. concert this week
Heavy metal group Metallica is performing only two stadium shows this summer, and one of them happens to be in Pennsylvania. The group behind hits such as “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven” will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will also be performing.
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 2