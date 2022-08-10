ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

local21news.com

Cincinnati gunman found to have deep ties in Pennsylvania

The recent Cincinnati gunman, revealed to be Ricky Schiffer, has been discovered to have connections to Pennsylvania. Schiffer was reported to have attended and graduated high school in central Pennsylvania in 1998. That same year, he enlisted in the Navy and would then go on to serve on the USS...
CINCINNATI, OH
wtae.com

Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead

Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch

The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
KEMPTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team

Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Celebrating century-old Pennsylvania family-run farms

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms. “I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County. Jacobus has 95 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

Have you ever been to Pennsylvania? If you have been to this beautiful state before then you know it's full of amazing places that are great options for both some fun weekend getaways as well as for longer vacations, for those who have more free time on their hands. Also, there is something for everybody in Pennsylvania so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most likely find something suitable for you here. With that in mind, here are five amazing places for an affordable weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Where is Pittsburgh’s only statue of Andrew Carnegie?

With his name emblazoned on the city’s most venerated institutions from libraries and museums to Carnegie Mellon University, Andrew Carnegie’s legacy permeates Pittsburgh. This is why it’s surprising that there’s no public Carnegie statue in Pittsburgh. There’s a Carnegie bas-relief likeness on the Midtown Towers, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Mitch Trubisky to start at QB in Steelers’ preseason opener

Trubisky has primarily worked with the starters during training camp practices. Mitch Trubisky will have the first in-game opportunity to state his case at becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. Coach Mike Tomlin announced Trubisky as the starter Thursday for the preseason opener Saturday at home against Seattle. Trubisky,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Here’s how you can see Metallica at their Pa. concert this week

Heavy metal group Metallica is performing only two stadium shows this summer, and one of them happens to be in Pennsylvania. The group behind hits such as “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven” will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will also be performing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
