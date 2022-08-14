ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

This ‘Tame Your Tummy’ Underwear Is Comfortable Enough for Everyday Life — Just $11

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter how much we like the way we look in it, we tend to save shapewear for special occasions. It’s just too tight, too uncomfortable and too warm. The act of wearing it is simply not a pleasant experience. We go through with it for the sleek, smooth look and the fire Instagram photos, but we can’t wait to take it off at the end of the night.

It’s unfortunate, however, because sometimes we’d like a little bit of shaping action in our regular life too. We definitely want to be more comfortable for those special occasions as well, if we’re being honest. It’s possible too — just not with the horribly uncomfortable options we’ve worn in the past. We need Maidenform !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EecV_0hC1RNJS00
Amazon

See it!

Get the Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief With Cool Comfort (originally $23) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a high-waist, firm-control brief that’s so comfy, you can rely on it for both fancy occasions and perfecting your everyday outfits. It’s made with a soft, super stretchy fabric — and that fabric is cool! Literally. It’s moisture-wicking and designed to keep you feeling good even in hot weather!

These briefs are designed to smooth both the stomach and the hips while remaining invisible under clothing. The waistband and leg openings feature no-pinch construction, and nothing should roll up or down while you’re wearing it. And can we talk about that lace? Most shapewear is so boring, but Maidenform did not want to compromise style for comfort here (or vice versa). This shaping underwear even comes in pretty colors like berry pink, so you don’t have to go with nude or black if you don’t want to!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTazK_0hC1RNJS00
Amazon

See it!

Get the Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief With Cool Comfort (originally $23) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These briefs are designed to be true to size, so go with what you’d normally wear. You might find they seriously level up your next outfit featuring a bodycon dress, a slip skirt or even high-rise jeans. We totally recommend stocking up too, especially while they’re on sale. You’ll likely find yourself wanting to wear them a lot more often than you’d think!

See it!

Get the Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief With Cool Comfort (originally $23) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

9 of the Best Wildly Satisfying Peel-Off Masks

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more from Maidenform here and check out more control panties at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and
perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tame#Underwear#Advertising#Clothing Shop#Maidenform
StyleCaster

5 Fall Shoe Trends Guaranteed To Step Up Your Style

Look down at your feet. How many miles have you walked in those shoes? I’m wearing my favorite pair of penny loafers and I’ve honestly lost track of their projected mileage because wherever I go, they go. Fall fashion season is lingering on the horizon with a new trend forecast—if you’re going to pay attention to one “what to buy this season” article, let it be one (this one!) about 2022 shoe trends. You may not wear the same outfit multiple times a week, but I can bet your shoes make repeat appearances.  Shoe trends are often more subtle than clothing...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Us Weekly

10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS News

The best fall boots under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Back-to-school shopping is already in full swing, which means it might be time to refresh your fall wardrobe, even if...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Breezy in Sweat-Proof Sundress & Orange Strappy Sandals in New York City

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lawrence took a stroll on the streets of New York in a chic slouchy summer dress by Matteau on Tuesday. Lawrence wandered the streets in a chocolate brown maxi dress with thick shoulder straps. The dress had a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt with small pleats up top where the skirt met the bodice piece. The dress looked to be made out of a breathable jersey fabric, something stretchy and designed for comfort and mobility. Lawrence slung a textured leather blue and brown bucket bag over her shoulder and donned tortoise shell sunglasses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now

Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo. All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

30 Hours Only! The Drop x Jennie Jenkins Just Launched on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The newest collab collection from The Drop just launched on Amazon... which means time is already running out! The Drop's limited-edition releases are all very limited, with each piece made to order. That means you only have 30 […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

185K+
Followers
20K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy