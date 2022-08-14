This ‘Tame Your Tummy’ Underwear Is Comfortable Enough for Everyday Life — Just $11

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter how much we like the way we look in it, we tend to save shapewear for special occasions. It’s just too tight, too uncomfortable and too warm. The act of wearing it is simply not a pleasant experience. We go through with it for the sleek, smooth look and the fire Instagram photos, but we can’t wait to take it off at the end of the night.

It’s unfortunate, however, because sometimes we’d like a little bit of shaping action in our regular life too. We definitely want to be more comfortable for those special occasions as well, if we’re being honest. It’s possible too — just not with the horribly uncomfortable options we’ve worn in the past. We need Maidenform !

Get the Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief With Cool Comfort (originally $23) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a high-waist, firm-control brief that’s so comfy, you can rely on it for both fancy occasions and perfecting your everyday outfits. It’s made with a soft, super stretchy fabric — and that fabric is cool! Literally. It’s moisture-wicking and designed to keep you feeling good even in hot weather!

These briefs are designed to smooth both the stomach and the hips while remaining invisible under clothing. The waistband and leg openings feature no-pinch construction, and nothing should roll up or down while you’re wearing it. And can we talk about that lace? Most shapewear is so boring, but Maidenform did not want to compromise style for comfort here (or vice versa). This shaping underwear even comes in pretty colors like berry pink, so you don’t have to go with nude or black if you don’t want to!

These briefs are designed to be true to size, so go with what you’d normally wear. You might find they seriously level up your next outfit featuring a bodycon dress, a slip skirt or even high-rise jeans. We totally recommend stocking up too, especially while they’re on sale. You’ll likely find yourself wanting to wear them a lot more often than you’d think!

