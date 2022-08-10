The singer GAYLE, whose “abcdefu” is among the most-consumed songs of 2022, will join Israeli pop star Noa Kirel onstage at her Aug. 24 concert at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park. Both singers are signed to Atlantic Records. It will mark Gayle’s first time in Israel. With 35,000 expected to attend, Kirel will take the stage previously headlined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 and Jennifer Lopez. This fall, Justin Bieber and OneRepublic are scheduled to perform at the outdoor venue. The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Kirel will compete on behalf of Israel in the 2023...

WORLD ・ 56 MINUTES AGO