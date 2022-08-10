ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Variety

‘Abcdefu’ Singer GAYLE to Join Israeli Pop Star Noa Kirel at Tel Aviv Concert (EXCLUSIVE)

The singer GAYLE, whose “abcdefu” is among the most-consumed songs of 2022, will join Israeli pop star Noa Kirel onstage at her Aug. 24 concert at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park. Both singers are signed to Atlantic Records. It will mark Gayle’s first time in Israel. With 35,000 expected to attend, Kirel will take the stage previously headlined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 and Jennifer Lopez. This fall, Justin Bieber and OneRepublic are scheduled to perform at the outdoor venue. The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Kirel will compete on behalf of Israel in the 2023...
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
