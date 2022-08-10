ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Hatrick
2d ago

He wishes " Trump "was on the ballot this November, So he could deflect from all the corruption in his administration!🤥🤥🤥🤔🤭

4
Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
themonroesun.com

Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
MONROE, CT
WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
NBC Connecticut

2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Jersey Globe

Trump launches Van Drew for VP trial balloon

There’s a new name on Donald Trump’s short list of vice presidential candidates if he winds up as the 2024 nominee: Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis). Trump mentioned Van Drew as a possible running mate during a fundraiser for the New Jersey congressman’s re-election campaign Wednesday night in Bedminster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
onlyinbridgeport.com

Bridgeport Is Connecticut’s King Of Absentee Ballot Voters

Bridgeport is king of the hill in Connecticut among absentee ballot voters. It’s not even close, a trend that has soared the past decade as a measure of overall Democratic voters in the city. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also features the most registered Democrats in the state, roughly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
FiveThirtyEight

What Happened On Aug. 9

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to Tuesday’s primary elections in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin and considers what the results of the special election in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District could mean for other special elections this year. They also discuss the trend of Republican primary challengers defeating incumbents this cycle.
VERMONT STATE
Register Citizen

CT essential worker bonuses could shrink before they’re even handed out

It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
CONNECTICUT STATE
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT

