Enfield, CT

WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
WTNH

Human remains found in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a human skull and bones on Judd Street on Friday. The incident is being investigated by Waterbury Police Department detectives, and there is no further information available at this time. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates as they become available
WATERBURY, CT
Enfield, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert

Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Victim in Enfield homicide was 'a good person'

ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
Eyewitness News

Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven

Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:02 AM UTC. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

I-84 crash results in hospitalization, car fire

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fiery car accident in Willington on I-84 East on Friday night sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday. State police responded to a report discover one vehicle disabled in the left lane and one vehicle in the woods, engulfed […]
fallriverreporter.com

Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp

Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Plainfield police search home after infant hospitalized with severe injuries

PLAINFIELD — A 5-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering severe injuries in a home in Wauregan village, according to police. The state Department of Children and Families called Plainfield police around 11 p.m. Wednesday to report that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, police said in a news release Thursday night.
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

