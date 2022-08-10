Read full article on original website
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Human remains found in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a human skull and bones on Judd Street on Friday. The incident is being investigated by Waterbury Police Department detectives, and there is no further information available at this time. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates as they become available
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun.
East Hartford Man Sentenced For Operating Manchester Drug Mill
A Connecticut man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after he admitted to running a drug mill out of his apartment. Hartford County resident Luis Ciuro, age 37, of East Hartford, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Wednesday, Aug. 10, in federal court in Bridgeport. It...
Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’
ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
How residents felt during Westfield ‘swatting’ incident Friday night
There was an incident in Westfield last night involving an alleged armed suspect. For a while the green at Park Square was locked down as police searched the area.
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
Eyewitness News
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun.
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
I-84 crash results in hospitalization, car fire
WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fiery car accident in Willington on I-84 East on Friday night sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday. State police responded to a report discover one vehicle disabled in the left lane and one vehicle in the woods, engulfed […]
Bernardston rollover crash sends 1 person to hospital
The Bernardston Fire Department were called to a motor vehicle rollover just after 1:00 p.m. Friday near the Greenfield and Bernardston line on Interstate 91 Southbound.
fallriverreporter.com
Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp
Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
Westfield Park Square incident determined to be “swatting” situation
The Westfield Police Department is informing the public that an incident in downtown near Park Square Friday night was determined to be a swatting incident.
NewsTimes
Plainfield police search home after infant hospitalized with severe injuries
PLAINFIELD — A 5-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering severe injuries in a home in Wauregan village, according to police. The state Department of Children and Families called Plainfield police around 11 p.m. Wednesday to report that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, police said in a news release Thursday night.
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
Register Citizen
Suspected shoplifter eludes Wethersfield police despite searches with K-9s, helicopter
WETHERSFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected shoplifter who they said managed to escape custody Thursday afternoon. Ryan Burton, 37, was last seen fleeing police in the area of Middletown Avenue and Mill Street in Wethersfield, police said. “We’re still actively looking...
