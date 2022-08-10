Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
nypressnews.com
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops
A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
Milford police introduce ‘9PM Routine’ to prevent car thefts
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police are cautioning residents to stay safe and vigilant in the wake of recent car thefts by using the “9 p.m. Routine”. In a Facebook post, Milford officials noted that car burglaries are often a crime of opportunity. Because of this, police are initiating the “9 p.m. Routine” to educate […]
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Person Falls On Tracks, Hit By Train At Bridgeport Train Station
A person who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was struck by a train. The incident took place at the Bridgeport Train Station around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the MTA, the person fell on the tracks and was struck by a train from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Restaurant owner fatally shoots man during fight: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A restaurant owner is accused of shooting and killing a man after a fight at the establishment overnight Saturday, according to Waterbury police. Police were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on 736 East Main Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Upon...
Trumbull Police Issue New Warning For 'Difficult To Investigate' Scams
Police are warning the public about a new increase in scams that are "difficult to investigate." The scams, which take place all over the country, have also been reported region. "Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases, they can be difficult to investigate because...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions. Updated:...
5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase
Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
NECN
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Conn. Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Police: We're Aware Of Reckless Wakelee Avenue Joyriders
ANSONIA — Police said the people driving recklessly along Wakelee Avenue could also be responsible for stealing motor vehicles throughout the region. “We’ve been dealing with a group over the last two months of individuals stealing rear-wheel drive vehicles from car dealerships,” Ansonia Police Chief Wayne Williams said. “We’ve been chasing them around. We have made some arrests recently at people’s houses out of town, and are working with multiple agencies to ID these stolen car suspects.“
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Catalytic convertors stolen from senior transport buses in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - More catalytic converters have been stolen out of senior citizen transport buses in Cromwell. These thefts hurt many people. Seniors rely on these buses for doctor visits and to go to cooling centers. Thieves are looking for the valuable metal inside the converters. The thieves pulled...
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
Mamaroneck police arrested suspect in several Connecticut burglaries
They arrested the man, identified as Rickford Vyphuis, and found out the car had been stolen from New York City earlier this month, and that he was wanted for several burglaries in Connecticut.
Fire on Mill River St. in New Haven under investigation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven firefighters responded to a fire on Mill River Street Saturday night. According to the New Haven Fire Department 3 people were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries from the fire at 29 Mill River Street which began around 8 p.m. One […]
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
Comments / 0