Read full article on original website
Related
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
Horoscope today, Thursday August 11: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
Pure romance and the kind of passion that reaches to every corner of your life are some of the Venus gifts coming your way. Plus you have a surge of confidence in a creative ability that helps you speak up for yourself when you need to. You can bring back...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 nosiest zodiac signs
Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Due to their witty and clever nature, Geminis excel at smooth talking people into revealing the most personal secrets about themselves. According to Best Life Online, Geminis’ gossipy nature drags them into conversations where they don’t belong. Their curiosity also plays a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
lonelyplanet.com
Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too
Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
AOL Corp
Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life
If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting.
Taurus—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Adjusting To Some Big Changes, So Be Patient
Click here to read the full article. If you’re starting off this month feeling all out of sorts, it’s no wonder! Your Taurus August 2022 horoscope wants to remind you that you’re still dealing with so many unexpected turns, so give yourself time to adapt to the changing tides. You’re leading a revolution right now, so continue manifesting the future you believe in. On August 1, Mars in Taurus will join forces with Uranus—planet of rebellion—which will add a layer of intensity and independence to your life. However, you can trust in the process, because you’re still processing the fact that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Capricorn traits: The best and worst characteristics if you have a Capricorn star sign
CAPRICORN is the tenth astrological sign of the zodiac. The sun transits this Earth sign from about December 22 to January 20 the following year. The Capricorn sign is ruled by Saturn, which is an element of earth, making the sign practical and grounding. The symbol consists of the head...
How to Reduce Stress By Zodiac Sign
Life has been extra stressful lately, hasn’t it? It's leaving many of us wondering how to reduce stress from the news, from our lifestyles, or the people around us. That could mean spending a day or two offline, taking a mental health day from school or work, or spending some time with your friends just hanging out. But it's also important to look inward and use your own coping skills to reduce stress. Astrology can show us the innate ways that we react to stressful aspects of life — for better or worse. So, read on to find out how to reduce stress, how your sign often reacts to stress, and how you can cope with it. As always, if you're experiencing extreme stress or anxiety, or just want help coping, help is available.
Allure
Your Pisces August 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Pisces personality profile. Welcome to August, sweet Pisces. The summer is coming to a close. Last month, when the “asteroid of commitment” Juno went retrograde, you saw healthy forward momentum in your love life. This theme continues on Sunday, August 7, when lover Venus, currently in Cancer, trines (a favorable aspect) dreamy Neptune in your sign, Pisces. This luxurious transit leaves you feeling lazy and in love. So whether you use this Sunday to focus on you, and only you, with skincare, baths, and self-love, or with a partner enjoying sexual fantasies, your mission for the night is to feel good.
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
TODAY.com
What is the Lion’s Gate Portal? Astrologers consider August 8 a lucky day
Every year on August 8, an astrological event called the Lion’s Gate Portal "opens" in the sky. Astrologers consider this an opportune day for manifestation, or concentrating on what you want to make it a reality. Charlotte Kirsten, trauma psychologist, defined manifestation to TODAY as the belief that you can “intentionally create your reality through beliefs or pattern actions.”
How The August 11 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Virgo
The full moon on August 11 will be packed with lots of energy. The lunation falls under the sign of Aquarius and is also the final supermoon of 2022 (via Bustle). This supermoon will appear bigger and brighter in the sky and is set to cause a big shake-up for many members of the zodiac.
creators.com
Venus Votes; Love Wins
ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you don't possess a quality, it won't bother you to see it in others. What's bothersome is to recognize a quality in others that you do not enjoy in yourself. Self-acceptance is a key to loving others and vice versa. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You...
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For July 30 – August 6
This week, you should listen to your head over your heart. Don’t let yourself fall into a bad situation (or remain in a bad situation) because your heart is too big. Listen to common sense. Listen to what your mind – and your gut – is telling you so you don’t end up with regrets.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0