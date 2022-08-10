Read full article on original website
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
Adorable: Siamang infant born at Tulsa Zoo
Caretakers at an Oklahoma zoo have welcomed an adorable new addition to its ranks.
Broken Arrow farm shares stories of unusual friendship between a duck an 165-pound dog
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You could call five-pound Olaf the duck a “small king.” He thinks he’s in charge of his Broken Arrow farm home, and he roams the back yard, making sure all the other animals are okay. Even the other ducks know to follow...
Brent Venables: Can new Sooners HC continue OU’s success?
NORMAN, Okla. (BVM) – The University of Oklahoma football program has a long lineage of successful head coaches. Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops have all had impressive runs during their Oklahoma tenures. Over the last few years, former Stoops assistant Lincoln Riley also continued the...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Muskogee radio station moving into Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee-based radio station Okie Country 101.7 is relocating this September to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Museum in Muskogee. The news release said the “two icons of the extraordinary Oklahoma music scene will soon share the building and have an opportunity to join forces in many events, projects and more.”
Claremore Chamber Welcomes Sugar Sugar bake shop
Sugar Sugar bake shop is the newest member of the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce. Haley serves up cookies, cupcakes, and other yummy baked treats…go see her! She’s in the Surrey Center directly across from Hillcrest. #eatlocal.
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Tulsa Little Leaguer's dad says the 'world could learn a lot' from son's display of sportsmanship
The father of a Tulsa Little Leaguer said the world could learn a lot from his son's display of sportsmanship during a qualifier game for the Little League World Series. Tulsa's Isaiah Jarvis is being recognized for comforting the opposing team's pitcher who was noticeably upset after accidentally hitting him in the head with a baseball during the game's first inning. Luckily, Isaiah's helmet took the brunt of the hit.
WWII veteran was celebrating in Tulsa when the iconic V-J Day photo was taken in NYC in 1945
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Frank Riesinger is a WWII veteran who is 100 years old and lives in Broken Arrow. Riesinger had enlisted in the Army Air Corps in the 1940′s. Victory Over Japan Day or V-J Day is very significant for Riesinger and many WWII veterans. “V-J...
BAFA welcomes new students ahead of first day
Broken Arrow Public Schools is holding its first ever Tiger Camp for incoming freshmen ahead of the district's first day of school.
Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow
The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
Claremore Garage Sales this Week
We’ve got a few sales for you this week! The one north of town is a multi-family sale with a TON of stuff, so definitely worth checking out!. 14645 E 450 Road, 3 miles north of Claremore on Akin Road. Friday, August 12th. 14645 E 450 Road, 3 miles...
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers
TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
Cherokee Nation reopening Clothes for Kids program
The Cherokee Nation announced that it is temporarily reopening its Clothes for Kids assistance program to help thousands of Cherokee youth who missed the initial deadline.
Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts
The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
