Glenpool, OK

bvmsports.com

Brent Venables: Can new Sooners HC continue OU’s success?

NORMAN, Okla. (BVM) – The University of Oklahoma football program has a long lineage of successful head coaches. Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops have all had impressive runs during their Oklahoma tenures. Over the last few years, former Stoops assistant Lincoln Riley also continued the...
NORMAN, OK
Glenpool, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Glenpool, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Football
KLAW 101

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Chamber Welcomes Sugar Sugar bake shop

Sugar Sugar bake shop is the newest member of the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce. Haley serves up cookies, cupcakes, and other yummy baked treats…go see her! She’s in the Surrey Center directly across from Hillcrest. #eatlocal.
CLAREMORE, OK
#American Football#Glenpool Whataburger#Oklahomans#Sooners#Burger Chain
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa Little Leaguer's dad says the 'world could learn a lot' from son's display of sportsmanship

The father of a Tulsa Little Leaguer said the world could learn a lot from his son's display of sportsmanship during a qualifier game for the Little League World Series. Tulsa's Isaiah Jarvis is being recognized for comforting the opposing team's pitcher who was noticeably upset after accidentally hitting him in the head with a baseball during the game's first inning. Luckily, Isaiah's helmet took the brunt of the hit.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow

The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Garage Sales this Week

We’ve got a few sales for you this week! The one north of town is a multi-family sale with a TON of stuff, so definitely worth checking out!. 14645 E 450 Road, 3 miles north of Claremore on Akin Road. Friday, August 12th. 14645 E 450 Road, 3 miles...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
SAND SPRINGS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts

The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
RAMONA, OK
moreclaremore.com

John Melville Bayless: Banker, Builder, and Businessman

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Banker, builder, and businessman, John Melville Bayless came from Cassville, Missouri, and made significant contributions to the “up building” of Claremore, Indian Territory, before Oklahoma statehood in 1907. He most notably built the Sequoyah Hotel which housed his family’s Bank of Claremore and the Windsor Opera House. He planned and began building the Claremore Athletic Club and his family’s home the Belvidere Mansion. Yet these were not the first of his entrepreneurial endeavors.
CLAREMORE, OK

